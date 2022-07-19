Notre Dame reportedly wants a big chunk of cash to remain independent.

There is nonstop speculation in the world of college football surrounding the fate of the Fighting Irish amid realignment, and there’s a chance fans could see ND in the Big Ten.

However, everything has a price in life, and the price of Notre Dame remaining independent is $75 million a year from NBC, according to CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd.

Notre Dame’s current deal with NBC will expire in 2025, according to the same report.

Clearly, Notre Dame wants to be handed a massive bag of money to remain as an independent and the face of college football on NBC.

However, $75 million is a ton of cash for one program. It could easily end up being too high for the network to pull the trigger on.

What happens if NBC doesn’t agree to pay the Fighting Irish $75 million annually in TV money? The next logical step is for the Fighting Irish to join a conference.

Will it be the Big Ten? Could the SEC – which has also been floated as a landing spot – swoop in and scoop up the Fighting Irish?

We’re living in an unprecedented era of college football, and at this point, it’d be foolish to bet all your chips on a single outcome.

If USC and UCLA jumping to the Big Ten has taught fans anything, it’s best to keep an open mind and expect the unexpected when talking about expansion.

