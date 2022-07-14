Dick Vitale Doesn’t Think USC And UCLA Moving To The Big Ten Makes Any Sense

There is no arguing against the fact that the Big Ten will get stronger on every level whenever USC and UCLA officially join the conference. The Big Ten expanding its footprint to the West Coast by adding two of the most well-known brands in college athletics is a win in every way for the conference.

That doesn’t mean everyone has to like the move, however.

Dick Vitale, for example, isn’t a fan of the Trojans and Bruins jumping ship for the Big Ten.

The legendary broadcaster jumped on Twitter to explain why USC and UCLA moving makes no sense. For Vitale, it’s all about location.

Just heard a guy say how great it will be having UCLA & USC in the @B1GMBBall & @B1Gfootball .I wanted to say it makes ZERO geographical sense .Those teams will fly charter -does anyone give a DAMN about the swimmers,golf,tennis teams etc ? Let!s be REAL it is all about $$$$$! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 13, 2022

Before we jump into Vitale’s point here, how about Vitale sending off this tweet simply because he “just heard a guy.” Who is this guy, Dicky V? Is it a random person you heard talking about conference realignment? Was it someone on TV? Is there even a guy at all? Who is this random guy?

In all seriousness, Vitale makes a very valid, and obvious, point.

It is all about the money, it’s always been about nothing but the money. College athletics are a business, and USC and UCLA operate their business pretty well.

Vitale questioning the move in regards to Olympic sports and other non-revenue-making sports is certainly a fair one. USC’s volleyball team, for example, jumping on a plane to go play Rutgers in New Jersey doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.