Another Seismic Shift In College Football? USC, UCLA May Exit Pac-12 For Big Ten

The second seismic shift in college football in less than a year could be happening.

USC and UCLA will be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten as early as 2024, according to a tweet by veteran Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner of the San Jose (California) Mercury News.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

This possible break comes on the heels of Texas and Oklahoma announcing their pending departure from the Big 12 last August for the Southeastern Conference in 2024 as well.

Wilner has covered the Pac-12 for decades for such publications as the Seattle Times, Arizona Daily Star and the Denver Post.

USC has historically held one of the most significant brands in all of college football along with Alabama and Notre Dame. The Trojans won national championships in 1928, ’31, ’32, ’39, ’62, ’67, ’72, ’74, ’79, 2003 and 2004. USC also has won 39 conference titles. UCLA won a national title in 1954 and has won 17 conference titles.

If the moves happen, the Pac-12 would be without a team in Los Angeles, one of the largest television markets in the country.

More on this story as it develops.