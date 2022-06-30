Another Seismic Shift In College Football? USC, UCLA May Exit Pac-12 For Big Ten

The second seismic shift in college football in less than a year could be happening.

USC and UCLA will be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten as early as 2024, according to a tweet by veteran Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner of the San Jose (California) Mercury News.

This possible break comes on the heels of Texas and Oklahoma announcing their pending departure from the Big 12 last August for the Southeastern Conference in 2024 as well.

Wilner has covered the Pac-12 for decades for such publications as the Seattle Times, Arizona Daily Star and the Denver Post.

USC has historically held one of the most significant brands in all of college football along with Alabama and Notre Dame. The Trojans won national championships in 1928, ’31, ’32, ’39, ’62, ’67, ’72, ’74, ’79, 2003 and 2004. USC also has won 39 conference titles. UCLA won a national title in 1954 and has won 17 conference titles.

If the moves happen, the Pac-12 would be without a team in Los Angeles, one of the largest television markets in the country.

More on this story as it develops.

 

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau has been on the LSU beat since 1998 with multiple outlets in Louisiana, prior to that he had covered both Auburn and Alabama. He won first place for his game feature on LSU's upset at Florida last season from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He was also named Beat Writer of Year, by Louisiana Sports Writers Association in July; placed in three Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) categories – Beat Writer, Explanatory, Game Coverage – last spring. Guilbeau was also the FWAA first-place winner for columns in 2017 and was also the top overall winner in 2016 FWAA placing first for his game story, second in columns, and receiving honorable mention for features.

  4. All of this is just completely ruining any of the minimal pageantry left in college sports. Like why? Just why? This doesn’t help the big 10 get any better or drive more interest in fact it’s doing the opposite for me. Lmfao sports is totally over in America baseball is the only thing I can still sit through casually because they’ve at least stop propagandizing everything every 30 minutes. This is such a dumb fucking decision.

