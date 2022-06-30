Another Seismic Shift In College Football? USC, UCLA May Exit Pac-12 For Big Ten

The second seismic shift in college football in less than a year could be happening.
USC and UCLA will be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten as early as 2024, according to a tweet by veteran Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner of the San Jose (California) Mercury News.
This possible break comes on the heels of Texas and Oklahoma announcing their pending departure from the Big 12 last August for the Southeastern Conference in 2024 as well.
Wilner has covered the Pac-12 for decades for such publications as the Seattle Times, Arizona Daily Star and the Denver Post.
USC has historically held one of the most significant brands in all of college football along with Alabama and Notre Dame. The Trojans won national championships in 1928, ’31, ’32, ’39, ’62, ’67, ’72, ’74, ’79, 2003 and 2004. USC also has won 39 conference titles. UCLA won a national title in 1954 and has won 17 conference titles.
If the moves happen, the Pac-12 would be without a team in Los Angeles, one of the largest television markets in the country.
More on this story as it develops.
UCLA? I guess the Big 10 wants a Maryland on both coasts
I want Maryland back in the ACC where they belong
This will only be the first domino. Pac12 and Big12 may have to merge. Looks like we’re headed for 4 16-school conferences at the top.
Fuck that I won’t be watching. With no playoff expansion lmfao college football is an absolute joke now. Now you’ve got half the dudes getting paid that will jump ship after one bad year why even be a fan at this point?
Fuck the Little10. SEC will still dominate.
All of this is just completely ruining any of the minimal pageantry left in college sports. Like why? Just why? This doesn’t help the big 10 get any better or drive more interest in fact it’s doing the opposite for me. Lmfao sports is totally over in America baseball is the only thing I can still sit through casually because they’ve at least stop propagandizing everything every 30 minutes. This is such a dumb fucking decision.
Everyone clamoring for more and more guys to get paid in an easier fashion is leading to all of this bullshit lol.