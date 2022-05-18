SEC Football Should Now End Divisions Before Texas And Oklahoma Join The League

The NCAA gave the green light to the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday to create a much more fun, interesting and sensible football schedule in the near future.

The NCAA Division I Council ruled that all conferences that have championship games do not need to be in divisions as was the case in the past. They can now decide on their own which teams play in the league title game.

Immediately after this ruling, the Pacific-12 Conference announced that the two teams with the best winning percentage – regardless of division – will meet in the 2022 Pac-12 title game.

“Our goal is to place our two best teams in our Pac-12 Football Championship game, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said. “We believe this will provide our conference with the best opportunity to optimize College Football Playoff invitations and ultimately win national championships.”

There may be more rematches in these title games because teams in the same division in college football play one another every season while playing just a couple or a few from the other division. But a pairing of higher ranked teams with better records will be more likely.

No Limit On Signing Classes Now In College Football

“This immediately increases both fan interest in, and the media value of, our championship gme,” Kliavkoff said. The Pac-12 has not had a representative in a national championship game since 2014.

The SEC does not need any extra “media value” to its SEC title game to enhance its national title chances. The league has been in the last seven national title games and 15 of the last 16, and an SEC team has played an SEC team for the national title three times over that span.

SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent said Wednesday that it was too early to say what the league may do about its division format and if its title game will remain West vs. East, in light of the new NCAA rule.

“Nothing to report on that,” he said.

Any changes to the division and title game formats will be part of discussions in the near future, though, as the league will be reworking its scheduling for the addition of Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC for a 16-team league. Those two are expected to join into the 2025 season, unless something unexpected happens, and they join earlier, like in 2024.

The SEC will likely not change anything with its divisions and title game before it expands. If it does what the Pac-12 did, there could be a scenario in which two West teams play three times in one season – in the regular season, in the SEC title game and in the College Football Playoff. It could happen. That likely will not happen in the Pac-12.

The SEC just had Alabama and Georgia play in the SEC title game and again in the national title game last season. In 2011, LSU and Alabama played in the regular season and in the national title game.

Had the two teams with the best winning percentage played in the 2011 SEC title game, it would have been No. 1 LSU (12-0, 8-0 SEC) vs. No. 2 Alabama (11-1, 7-1 SEC) – less than a month after No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama, 9-6, in overtime in a Game of the Century in Tuscaloosa. Then, most likely, the two would have met a third time in New Orleans for the national title.

Instead in 2011, LSU beat Georgia, 42-10, in the SEC title game, then lost the national title game to Alabama, 21-0, in New Orleans.

Ugh, three games between the same team over the last several weeks of a season would not be good viewing.

Under the Pac-12 format, Alabama and Auburn could also meet in back-to-back weeks – at the end of the regular season as usual and in the SEC title game a week later, if those two have the best winning percentages. That would not happen this year under that format, because Auburn will not be close to Alabama in the win column. But who knows down the road?

One of the reasons the SEC Championship Game has been so successful is because it usually matches two teams that have not already played that season.

Still, the news out of the NCAA on Wednesday could help solve one of SEC football’s biggest problems – regular season scheduling.

With seven teams in each division having to play the other six and only two from the other division in the eight-game SEC regular season format, there are too many SEC pairings that do not happen nearly enough. And there are too many SEC pairings that happen too much. The permanent opponent from the other division for every team adds to this problem.

For example, Georgia has played Texas A&M exactly once since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. And Georgia has never played at Texas A&M, period. Tennessee has also played the Aggies just twice in an SEC game. Alabama and Florida are border states, but their flagship institutions’ football game last season in Gainesville was their first regular season meeting in Florida since 2011. Missouri has been in the SEC since 2012, and LSU’s only trip there was moved from Baton Rouge because of weather in 2020. Tennessee and Auburn are in border states and played annually from 1956-91 in a great rivalry before the SEC went to divisions in 1992. They have met just three times since 2010.

Yet, the games that are played every season for no good reason and usually lousy ratings are Texas A&M vs. South Carolina, Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt and Mississippi State vs. Kentucky.

So what the SEC can now do before Texas and Oklahoma join is eliminate division play, improve its scheduling perhaps with a pod format and keep its very profitable league championship game with the two best winning percentage teams going. That was not possible before the rule change Wednesday. There could still be rematches and maybe a third meeting between the same two teams, but with 16 teams in the league, the odds improve for that scenario not happening.

Or maybe the SEC could do even better and eliminate the SEC title game all together. It has been great. It has been a money maker for the league. But too often in recent years, it has been a nuisance to SEC teams headed to the College Football Playoffs.

And the SEC makes a lot of money from television without the SEC title game. It could survive without it, especially with the College Football Playoffs basically serving as an SEC convention every year.

The SEC has outgrown its divisions, its title game and its stodgy scheduling. It’s time to move on and add Texas and Oklahoma sooner rather than later.