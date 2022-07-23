Big Ten football players want a slice of the media revenue pie.

B1G players – most notably Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford – presented demands to conference commissioner Kevin Warren through Clifford and executive director of the College Football Players Association Jason Stahl, according to CBS Sports.

The biggest ask in the demands presented to the B1G is for players to get “a percentage of media rights revenue.”

Big Ten football players want a split of media revenue. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Players also want better medical care outside of what’s provided for the school, and for benefits to expand past graduation, according to the same report.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Clifford confirmed conversations between players and the league in a statement released on Twitter, and said in part, “I have had very positive and open discussions with Coach Franklin, Director of Athletics Pat Kraft and Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren about the changing landscape of college sports and how those changes are, and will continue, to impact student-athletes.”

While players might want a share of media revenue, it sounds like it’s going to be a very tough ask.

“The third demand [regarding sharing revenue] I could tell it was going to be stickier, but it was going to be part of the conversation,” Stahl told CBS Sports.

Sean Clifford and Big Ten football players demand a split of media revenue. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It should be interesting to see if the B1G or any other conference agrees to split media money with players. I definitely wouldn’t recommend holding your breath waiting on it to happen!