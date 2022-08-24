It’s Likely The Big Ten Will Add Oregon: REPORT

It sounds like there’s a very good chance the Oregon Ducks eventually land in the Big Ten.

After speculation for months about whether or not the Ducks would follow USC and UCLA to the B1G, representatives from the two sides recently met to discuss the topic of Oregon potentially fleeing the PAC-12 for greener pastures in the powerhouse athletic conference.

Now, it sounds like there’s a good chance fans will eventually see Oregon battling in conference games against Big Ten powers.

“I’m fairly confident they will do that,” Brett McMurphy said on WJOX 94.5 when discussing the Big Ten potentially accepting the Ducks.

“This is all due process when schools are switching to other leagues,” McMurphy further added.

It’s worth noting Oregon’s AD and president and B1G commissioner Kevin Warren weren’t in the early meetings between the two sides, but as McMurphy pointed out, that’s not a cause for concern.

The situation just hasn’t gotten there yet as Oregon works “their way up the food chain.”

If Oregon does officially jump ship for the Big Ten, the PAC-12 is in serious trouble. As I’ve speculated before, the only thing holding the conference together at this point is Washington and Oregon holding steady.

Once one or both of those programs leave, the race will be on for the lifeboats. Schools will be scrambling for safe landing spot as the PAC-12 breaks up, and many of them will likely end up in the Big 12 as the premier teams go to the Big Ten.

Once the first domino falls, fans will almost certainly see the PAC-12 collapse in a very short period of time.

We’re in a truly unprecedented era of college football, and anyone who says with complete certainty they know what is going to happen is lying or delusional.

All we know right now is Oregon and the Big Ten are having serious conversations, and that should have the rest of the PAC-12 panicking.