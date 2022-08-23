The Big Ten’s Media Deal Has One Major Clause Involving Notre Dame

The Big Ten reportedly knows exactly how much Notre Dame joining the conference will be worth.

The B1G recently agreed to an unprecedented media deal with Fox, CBS and NBC that will pay the league more than $1 billion annually.

With nonstop chatter about further expansion and realignment, all eyes are on Notre Dame to see if the Fighting Irish will make the jump to the B1G. If it happens, all three networks have already agreed to a “specific” amount of money that will be tacked onto the media deal, according to John Ourand. The exact amount of cash the deal will be boosted is unknown.

The Big Ten is prepared if Notre Dame wants to join the conference. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

However, no specific amount has already been agreed to if other teams join. Instead, the networks and the Big Ten will “have good-faith conversations” about “adjusting” the media deal.

For example, if Oregon does end up joining the B1G, instead of having a price already in writing and agreed to, all sides will have to return to the table and figure out how much the Ducks are worth.

The Big Ten’s media deal has a “specific” amount of money attached for Notre Dame to join. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s worth noting all signs point to Notre Dame remaining independent. There’s even been reporting from Ourand the Fighting Irish will secure a new NBC deal worth roughly $60 million annually.

Even with ND likely remaining independent, the B1G was very smart to put this in the monster media deal the conference scored.

Having a specific dollar amount on paper and agreed to might make it much more enticing for Notre Dame to make the jump if they know exactly how much cash can be made.

Will Notre Dame join the Big Ten? (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will the jump ever happen? Only time will tell, but clearly, the B1G is ready if it does.