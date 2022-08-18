What Does The Big Ten’s New Media Deal Mean For College Basketball Fans?

The Big Ten’s historic media deal is official, and there will be some changes for college basketball fans.

The powerhouse athletic conference scored an unprecedented media deal with NBC, CBS and Fox for north of $1 billion annually.

While there’s been a ton of focus on college football, and rightfully so, college basketball fans who support Big Ten teams also want to know what will happen.

It’s pretty simple!

Fox, BTN, FS1, CBS and Peacock will all broadcast B1G men’s basketball starting in 2023, according to a release from the conference. The conference tournament semi-finals and title game will continue to air on CBS, and all basketball games on CBS will also stream on Paramount+.

Interestingly, Big Ten basketball games won’t air on NBC, but Peacock will stream 47 games featuring Big Ten teams.

To put it as simply as possible, there will be multiple places to soak up B1G basketball, and the only real major change is Peacock picking up games.

Of course, it’ll be weird moving off ESPN, but that’s the nature of new media deals. Things change, and NBC, Fox and CBS are all going to cash in with this new deal.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the B1G’s new deal.