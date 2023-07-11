Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Gig, Says He Doesn’t Want First Show In Years To Be Half-Assed

Videos by OutKick

Fans are bumming after news that heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has dropped out of the upcoming music festival Power Trip due to health concerns.

Osbourne was announced as one of the headliners for the inaugural rock and metal festival in Indio California.

The former Black Sabbath frontman announced a retirement from touring earlier this year. However, that didn’t stop him from penciling in a headlining spot for Power Trip alongside AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool, and Guns N’ Roses.

Now, the Prince of Darkness has bowed out. The reason? He says he didn’t want his first show in nearly 5 years to be “half-assed.”

As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.



My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, & when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.



“As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October,” a statement on Twitter read. “My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, & when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

Metal legends Judas Priest will now headline Power Trip in Ozzy Osbourne’s place. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Ozzy Fans Will Be Disappointed, But Judas Priest Is A Great Substitute

I mean, Ozzy is 74 years old. Plus — and I don’t think I’m telling tales out of school here — he has done enough drugs to knock out a troop of silverbacks. The fact that there was even an outside chance he could perform is impressive.

Still, it’s got to be disappointing for any of Ozzy’s fans. Credit to him for caring about the show he puts on.

Now, who is filling in for Ozzy? Well, organizers swapped British metal royalty for British metal royalty and now Judas Priest will headline in Ozzy’s place.

That’s still cool. I love Ozzy, but Metal God Rob Halford and company are a cool consolation prize.

