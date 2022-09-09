Ozzy Osbourne Fans Destroy NBC For Not Showing Halftime Concert During Bills-Rams

Ozzy Osbourne fans feel like NBC pulled a bait-and-switch on them during Thursday night’s Bills-Rams game and they want to talk to a manager.

After being told by media outlets like Rolling Stone that the Prince of Darkness would be “headlining [a] show for the first time in nearly four years,” fans were left high and dry by NBC producers who decided to show Ozzy for 10 seconds before cutting to its halftime game analysis.

Osbourne, 73, who recently announced he’s fed up with gun violence and he’s moving back to England, launched into the title track to his new album Patient Number 9 and fans were amazed to see such a sight during a football game for a spot typically reserved for a pop singer or the safest of the safe pop rock bands like Train.

Man, running Ozzy Osbourne out there at 73 being held upright by a bracket. pic.twitter.com/Rz7qCXSwzo — gquinn16 (@gquinn16) September 9, 2022

It was a fleeting moment as the plug was pulled on Ozzy before he even got going with Tommy Clufetos on drums, Chris Chaney on bass, and Andrew Watt on guitar.

Here’s how Rolling Stone promoted the performance:

You can see why Ozzy fans who might not have any interest in a football game would be mad. Outside a surprise performance last month in England at the Commonwealth Games, Ozzy hadn’t performed live in almost three years.

NBC had fans hoping to see a special moment.

And then they didn’t show it. Cue the Crazy Train. Fans went nuts.

Thumbs down to NBC Sports for teasing Ozzy Osbourne’s halftime show performance and then not even showing it on television NBC you suck !!! — Richard Aaronson (@richard835074) September 9, 2022

NBC WTF Ozzy was halftime and you chose not to show it but instead your 4 talking heads..WOW real live assholes you are. — Hillary was right about everything (@Pittiemum) September 9, 2022

Wtf was that? You say “here’s Ozzy Osbourne” cut to him for 5 seconds then back to the half time recap no one cares about? Thanks NBC. #NFLKickoff — Lawrence Gutierrez (@Lettuce_505) September 9, 2022

NBC NFL Fail, been talking about having Ozzy Osborne on the kick off game for weeks, and they show 2 seconds of him, and we listen to broadcasters talk about 2 qtrs of football we just watched. Stupid I was looking forward to hearing Ozzy!!!! — D A (@Moparcool) September 9, 2022

I sat through this stupid game for Ozzy and got two seconds. Screw you NBC. #RamsVsBills #OzzyOsbourne — Mitty (@mitty1376) September 9, 2022

So @nbc thinks we'd rather watch a bunch of sportscasters recap a game we're already watching than the Ozzy Osbourne Halftime Show? What the hell, America?!#thursdaynightfootball — Aaron Peterson (@AaronSmirks) September 9, 2022

WTF NBC?! Hype up the people with ads and say oZZY will be playing at halftime, then you don’t broadcast it?! What major bullshit! You completely suck! — Michael J. Fekete (@Highwaystar42) September 9, 2022

NBC wouldn't show Ozzy's half time show. Guarantee if it was T swift or beyonce or whatever they'd have shown it. Sad. — Matt Kimsey (@MattKimsey) September 9, 2022

So we legit get Ozzy’s performance advertised ALL week and we get less than 10 seconds????? Are you fn serious? #NFLKickoff @nbc @NFL — Matt (@LateralusNoose) September 9, 2022

At 64 years old I have been watching sports since 1964 and listened and have seen MANY ROCK&ROLL Bands but now NBC has my WRATH. I first saw BLACK SABBATH in 1973. No wonder OZZY wants to leave USA. They did not even show his halftime show. 🐀 BASTARDS🤨 — jeff pryse (@JeffPryse) September 9, 2022

Big middle finger to @nbc and the #nffail #nfl for advertising #Ozzy halftime show and delivering 12 seconds … booooooo! — Michael Hampton 🤘🏽 (@Hamptainment) September 9, 2022

NBC not showing the whole ozzy osbourne performance at halftime is CRIMINAL — GamblingCorner (@thegamblingcorn) September 9, 2022

Thumbs down to NBC Sports for teasing Ozzy Osbourne’s halftime show performance and then not even showing it on television NBC you suck !!! — Richard Aaronson (@richard835074) September 9, 2022

NBC showing the entire moment of silence for the Queen but only 2 seconds of Ozzy? I’d like to speak to the manager — Alex Padilla (@alexpadilla86) September 9, 2022