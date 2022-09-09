Ozzy Osbourne Fans Destroy NBC For Not Showing Halftime Concert During Bills-Rams

Ozzy Osbourne fans feel like NBC pulled a bait-and-switch on them during Thursday night’s Bills-Rams game and they want to talk to a manager.

After being told by media outlets like Rolling Stone that the Prince of Darkness would be “headlining [a] show for the first time in nearly four years,” fans were left high and dry by NBC producers who decided to show Ozzy for 10 seconds before cutting to its halftime game analysis.

Osbourne, 73, who recently announced he’s fed up with gun violence and he’s moving back to England, launched into the title track to his new album Patient Number 9 and fans were amazed to see such a sight during a football game for a spot typically reserved for a pop singer or the safest of the safe pop rock bands like Train.

It was a fleeting moment as the plug was pulled on Ozzy before he even got going with Tommy Clufetos on drums, Chris Chaney on bass, and Andrew Watt on guitar.

Here’s how Rolling Stone promoted the performance:

Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

You can see why Ozzy fans who might not have any interest in a football game would be mad. Outside a surprise performance last month in England at the Commonwealth Games, Ozzy hadn’t performed live in almost three years.

NBC had fans hoping to see a special moment.

And then they didn’t show it. Cue the Crazy Train. Fans went nuts.

 

