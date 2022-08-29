‘Fed Up’ Ozzy Osborne Is Leaving The United States Due To Gun Violence

Calling the United States “f–king crazy,” rocker Ozzy Osbourne is headed back home to live in England after hitting his breaking point with this country.

Citing gun violence, 73-year-old Osbourne says enough is enough.

“Everything’s f***ing ridiculous there,” Osbourne said in an interview with the U.K. Observer newspaper. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert.”

The plan is for Ozzy and Sharon to move to the UK in February — the house is already on the market for $18 million — where they’ll live in their 120-year-old house on a 350-acre estate where a swimming pool is being dug, air conditioning is being installed and Sharon Osbourne has contractors building a recording studio.

Sharon insists this isn’t about Ozzy’s health.

“I knew people would think that. It’s not. It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now,” she told the newspaper.”

Ozzy added that he doesn’t “want to die in America” and be buried at Forest Lawn with the rest of the Hollywood elites who are tourist attractions at the graveyard.

“I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go,” he added. “But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

This too many guns thing has been on Ozzy’s social justice platform going all the way back to 1998 — at least — when he popped up in an interview with the New York Times sharing his thoughts on the subject.

“What do you make of the recent epidemic of violent youth?,” Osbourne was asked by the Times.

“America doesn’t need as many guns! I keep hearing this [expletive] thing that guns don’t kill people, but people kill people. If that’s the case, why do we give people guns when they go to war? Why not just send the people?,” the Black Sabbath frontman said. “In my case, when I was a child, if my father had a gun, I would have [expletive] used it. The temptation would have been too great. He smoked; I know that’s why I started smoking when I was 12.”

So what about your violent lyrics?

“I think, ‘Did I say pick up the gun and shoot?”” Ozzy told the Times. “Even if I did say that, if a gun wasn’t there in the first place, they couldn’t do it anyway! Why do people keep picking on music? I don’t understand.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise Ozzy thinks the U.S. is “f–king ridiculous.” He’s spent most of the past two and a half years holed up during the COVID era where he was keeping busy by a project called The Osbournes Want to Believe where Jack Osbourne, Ozzy and Sharon analyzed UFO and Big Foot sightings for a Travel Channel show.

In his free time, Ozzy clearly watched hours upon hours of CNN and MSNBC where his COVID fears were ramped up — in 2020, Ozzy said President Donald Trump was “acting like a fool” with his coronavirus response — and then those networks filled him full of school shootings while failing to remind him that he lives in a gated community that doesn’t have to worry about gun violence.

The news outlets also didn’t remind Ozzy that his cocaine habit in the 1970s helped fuel the Medellin Cartel, which led to California street gang wars, which led to shootings and death, which led to jails full of criminals, which led to broken families, which led to gangs gaining massive influence over neighborhoods, which led to more violence, more shootings, more incarceration, which then eventually led to woke district attorneys going soft on crime and it ends with Ozzy blaming gun violence for his grand escape back to the friendlier confines of England.

How woke, Ozzy.

The Prince of Darkness gets to leave for his UK mansion while Los Angeles burns. That’s so rock ‘n roll.