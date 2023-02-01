Not Just Brady: Ozzy Osbourne Also Announces Decision To Retire

Videos by OutKick

The entire sports world is talking about Tom Brady’s announcement that he’s retired from football (again).

Meanwhile, the music world is discussing the news that one of their own is also retiring, as Ozzy Osbourne announced that he is no longer able to tour.

The Prince of Darkness released a statement early on Wednesday morning that said that his body just can’t do it anymore.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European / UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Ozzy’s statement read.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he added.

Ozzy cited his various health issues – of which there have been plenty throughout the years. “After three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak,” Osbourne said.

Just like Brady, Ozzy’s retirement is a sad moment for their respective fans across the world. It reminds us that we are all human – yes, even Ozzy who seemed to always defy the odds. Sometimes life’s path changes, and you either physically, mentally, or emotionally can’t continue going on with something that you’ve done your entire life.

Ozzy’s music career began in the 1970’s when he was the frontman for Black Sabbath. The band became one of the biggest in the world when heavy metal surged into mainstream appeal. After being kicked out of Sabbath in 1979 due to alcohol and drug issues, Osbourne released multiple solo albums. Between both Black Sabbath and his solo work, Ozzy has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

He eventually reunited with the band before embarking on a farewell tour in 2017.

Although he is known as the “Godfather of Metal,” generations of younger audiences knew about Ozzy from his MTV reality show The Osbournes.

Suddenly, Ozzy went from being this long-haired weird guy singing strange music, to being absolutely hilarious. From not being able to understand what he’s saying, to his demeanors and personality, without a doubt, The Osbournes transformed him and his family into pop culture stars.

Ozzy and wife Sharon have spoken publicly about his health issues in recent years. In 2020 he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Last year, Sharon announced that Ozzy underwent life-altering spinal surgery that included multiple pins being removed from his neck and back. Although the operation was successful, it appears that the recovery has just been too difficult for him.

Although this is goodbye from Ozzy from a touring standpoint, he’s hopeful that he’ll still be able to appear at various live events.

“My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country,” he added. He also mentioned that his voice is fine and he can still sing.

In what has been an eventful Wednesday morning so far with two legends stepping away, we can’t help but ponder what the future looks like for both.

Personally, I’d love to see Ozzy and Tom unite for a reality show. Now that would be awesome.