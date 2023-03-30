Metallica, Ozzy, Iron Maiden, More To Headline Massive Rock Festival, Power Trip

Videos by OutKick

Attention fellow metalheads: Organizers have officially unveiled a massive rock music festival called Power Trip with the likes of Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Tool, and More headlining.

Bust out your battle jackets and dust off those studded wristbands (or don’t; you don’t have to play dress up to like a certain kind of music) there’s a metal festival a-happening.

Power Trip is scheduled for Oct. 6-8 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. They need a big venue to host this puppy because some of the biggest bands in the history of rock and metal are on the bill.

While the entire lineup has yet to be announced, the headliners and for each of the three days were.

Leading off on Oct. 6 is Guns ‘N’ Roses alongside the greatest band to ever set foot on the face of this floating ball of rock we call “Earth,” that mighty Iron Maiden.

Night two sees a double bill of AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness had canceled a bunch of European dates earlier this year. That led many to believe his touring days were in the rearview mirror. However, it looks like one-offs like Power Trip are still doable for the 74-year-old to shuffle onto the stage and bust out classics like “Crazy Train” and “Bark At The Moon.”

Then to wrap up the entire shindig is arguably the best pairing of the weekend: Metallica and Tool.

Damn, yo.

Metallica performing at the Boston Calling Festival in 2022. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/WireImage)

Power Trip Is Tempting, But Festivals Seem Brutal

As incredible as it would be to see all of these legendary bands in one place (even if that would mean going to California), I think it’s going to be a no for me, dawg. I’m just not a festival guy.

I can never convince myself to pony up all that money to sit through several dozen bands I’ve never heard just to see a few that I really enjoy.

But you might discover a new band you really like.

Yeah, but I can do that at home; that’s what Spotify is for.

Plus, the bathroom situation too. It seems like things can decent into complete anarchy on that front in a hurry. What started as reasonable accommodations could quickly become a biohazard midway through the second day.

Power Trip is being held at the same location as Coachella. That festival is happening in April and features headliners Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Blackpink.

That… that just sounds terrible.

In 2016 a festival called Desert Trip was held at the same site and featured some big names and decent music. The lineup ranged from good acts like Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, and the Who. It also showcased some overrated acts like Bob Dylan and unapologetic douchebags like Neil Young and Roger Waters.

There was something for everyone!

