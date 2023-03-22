Metallica Gives Support For Virginia Tech’s Enter Sandman Intro

Videos by OutKick

Virginia Tech fans got the ultimate approval for their makeshift “Enter Sandman” singalong… from Metallica themselves!

Even though Sunday’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game was held at Virginia Tech’s home court, it technically was a “neutral site” game. That meant the Hokies couldn’t use their typical pregame music or anything that would be deemed as an advantage.

However, that didn’t stop the VT loyalists from taking matters into their own hands… and voices.

The coolest part? Metallica tweeted out and approved of their metal moment.

You love to see it! https://t.co/jF7m96Jt9u — Metallica (@Metallica) March 20, 2023

Boom. Love to see it.

Oh, we can’t play the actual music? Well, don’t worry because we’ll just scream the lyrics even louder and get even MORE hyped up because we pulled it off successfully.

The atmosphere clearly helped the No. 1 Virginia Tech women’s team, defeating SD State 72-60.

VT will test their fans hype abilities this coming Saturday when they play a tough matchup against No. 4 Tennessee. That Sweet 16 game won’t have any homecourt advantage for either team, as it’s being played at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

By the way…

Virginia Tech and Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ vs. Providence and their Taylor Swift ‘You Belong With Me.’

Who you got?