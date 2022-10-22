Miami Hurricanes Fans Already Hate Mario Cristobal, Who Is Halfway Through Year 1 Of A 10-Year Contract

Oregon fans don’t seem to miss Mario Cristobal too much nowadays, while Miami Hurricanes fans are already done with him halfway through Year 1 of a 10-year contract.

Cristobal and the Hurricanes were embarrassed yet again Saturday, this time losing to Duke, 45-21, to fall to 3-4. The loss comes one month after the Hurricanes were trounced by Middle Tennessee State.

Right as the Canes lost for the fourth time in five games, Cristobal’s former team, Oregon, was in the middle of crushing No. 9 UCLA.

The 10th-ranked Ducks dominated the opening half of Saturday’s marquee game, with Bo Nix (he lives!) leading the team to a 31-13 halftime lead.

Needless to say, Twitter noticed the irony.

The contrast between Mario Cristobal's old team and Mario Cristobal's new team is quite stark right now.



Offense rarely looked like this before Lanning/Dillingham arrived. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 22, 2022

Hurricanes going from Manny Diaz to Mario Cristobal pic.twitter.com/vaJj8bRGRh — Brahma Bull (@KerbyDarius) October 9, 2022

I’m going to guess that Mario Cristobal wishes he was playing against UCLA right now in Eugene, Oregon. My God the Canes are bad. pic.twitter.com/SWmgcFns9V — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) October 22, 2022

Year 1 of the Mario Cristobal era for @CanesFootball is an F



For at matter what happens the rest of the year



Embarrassingly bad ….what a waste of money buying tickets for this trash — John Michaels (@JohnMichaelsU) October 22, 2022

Oregon fans checking in on Mario Cristobal #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/Rxrw7U1Tki — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 22, 2022

There’s no two ways about it … the Miami Hurricanes are BAD this season.

As usual, the program came into the year with a ton of hype, had a “great” offseason of recruiting, and, allegedly, had a Heisman-caliber QB in Tyler Van Dyke.

Instead, Cristobal’s offense has been anemic, Van Dyke has been rocky at best, and the team’s only wins have come against Bethune-Cookman, Southern Miss and Virginia Tech.

Mario Cristobal already on the hot seat in Miami? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Ducks are 5-1, are currently LAYING IT ON the ninth-ranked team in the country, and have somehow made Bo Nix a competent quarterback.

Yep. Miami fans are down BAD right now.

Man Mario Cristobal stole 80 million from Miami, and don’t give me “it takes time to rebuild.” It isn’t taking Lincoln Riley time. — Michael Villa (@VillaMikey) October 22, 2022

Miami's Mario Cristobal after 45-21 loss to Duke: "If someone’s not playing hard, they have to go play somewhere else. What we have to do requires tough people. To turn a program, rebuild it, it requires tough-minded people willing to do the work" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 22, 2022