Miami Hurricanes Fans Already Hate Mario Cristobal, Who Is Halfway Through Year 1 Of A 10-Year Contract

Oregon fans don’t seem to miss Mario Cristobal too much nowadays, while Miami Hurricanes fans are already done with him halfway through Year 1 of a 10-year contract.
Cristobal and the Hurricanes were embarrassed yet again Saturday, this time losing to Duke, 45-21, to fall to 3-4. The loss comes one month after the Hurricanes were trounced by Middle Tennessee State.
Right as the Canes lost for the fourth time in five games, Cristobal’s former team, Oregon, was in the middle of crushing No. 9 UCLA.
The 10th-ranked Ducks dominated the opening half of Saturday’s marquee game, with Bo Nix (he lives!) leading the team to a 31-13 halftime lead.
Needless to say, Twitter noticed the irony.
Miami Hurricanes fans are already done with Mario Cristobal
There’s no two ways about it … the Miami Hurricanes are BAD this season.
As usual, the program came into the year with a ton of hype, had a “great” offseason of recruiting, and, allegedly, had a Heisman-caliber QB in Tyler Van Dyke.
Instead, Cristobal’s offense has been anemic, Van Dyke has been rocky at best, and the team’s only wins have come against Bethune-Cookman, Southern Miss and Virginia Tech.
Meanwhile, the Ducks are 5-1, are currently LAYING IT ON the ninth-ranked team in the country, and have somehow made Bo Nix a competent quarterback.
Yep. Miami fans are down BAD right now.