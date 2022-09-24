Miami Fans Call For Birthday Boy Mario Cristobal’s Firing After Team’s Dreadful Loss Against Middle Tennessee

Happy birthday, Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal. You’re fired!

At least that’s the sentiment on Twitter as the No. 25 Hurricanes lost to Middle Tennessee, 45-31.

Yep. You read that right.

Middle Tennessee trounced the University of Miami on Mario Cristobal’s 52nd birthday despite being 25.5-point underdogs.

The ‘Canes are coming off a bad loss at Texas A&M, have looked horrible all afternoon, and nobody showed up for their game.

On top of all that, it’s Mario Cristobal’s birthday, and fans on social media are hoping it’s his final one on the Miami sidelines.

I apologize Oregon fans , I see why y’all weren’t sad to see Mario Cristobal fleece us — The People’s Champion 🤨 (@Jugg_Que_Naut) September 24, 2022

MIAMI IS BACK FOLKS👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 MARIO CRISTOBAL IS HERE👀👀👀 OH MAN THE U IS BACK🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WooRnnY8FH — ۟ (@bIondedw) September 24, 2022

Miami fans getting a glimpse of what it’s like to have Mario Cristobal as your head coach over the last two weeks — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) September 24, 2022

Mario Cristobal just Willie Taggart with a salsa routine — Rollup 💨 (@UnkleSilk) September 24, 2022

Miami fans getting the full Mario Cristobal experience today as they get worked at home as a multi-score favorite. Oregon fans can relate. — Mike McDaniel (@MikeMcDanielSI) September 24, 2022

Why exactly is Mario Cristobal considered a good coach? Remember the Oregon-Utah games and the Oregon-Stanford game from last season? — College Football Is Back!!! (@eisner_ryan) September 24, 2022

Fire Mario cristobal — GFY (@Nixxed) September 24, 2022

Miami Hurricanes,



Can't say we warned you about Mario Cristobal!



Sincerely,



Oregon fans — RIP Vin Scully 😭🎙 (@nat_petrone85) September 24, 2022

Looks like ‘The U’ isn’t back just yet.

Cristobal signed a massive 10-year contract after last season, and, by all accounts, had a monster offseason in recruiting circles. Evidently, that hasn’t translated to the field just yet.

Miami trailed all day, at one point going down 31-10 early in the third quarter.

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are down bad after an embarrassing loss against Middle Tennessee. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While the Canes fought all the way to the end, the hole was just too big to dig out of.

Happy birthday, Coach Cristobal.