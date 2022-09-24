Miami Fans Call For Birthday Boy Mario Cristobal’s Firing After Team’s Dreadful Loss Against Middle Tennessee

Happy birthday, Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal. You’re fired!
At least that’s the sentiment on Twitter as the No. 25 Hurricanes lost to Middle Tennessee, 45-31.
Yep. You read that right.
Middle Tennessee trounced the University of Miami on Mario Cristobal’s 52nd birthday despite being 25.5-point underdogs.
The ‘Canes are coming off a bad loss at Texas A&M, have looked horrible all afternoon, and nobody showed up for their game.
On top of all that, it’s Mario Cristobal’s birthday, and fans on social media are hoping it’s his final one on the Miami sidelines.
Miami football fans are done with Mario Cristobal after Middle Tennessee disaster
Looks like ‘The U’ isn’t back just yet.
Cristobal signed a massive 10-year contract after last season, and, by all accounts, had a monster offseason in recruiting circles. Evidently, that hasn’t translated to the field just yet.
Miami trailed all day, at one point going down 31-10 early in the third quarter.
While the Canes fought all the way to the end, the hole was just too big to dig out of.
Happy birthday, Coach Cristobal.