Absolutely Nobody Showed Up To Watch Miami Football Completely Embarrass Itself Against An FCS Team

Miami football played on Saturday but its fanbase seemingly forgot. Or it remembered but decided that it had better things to do.

Likely the latter.

As the Hurricanes took the field for their fourth game of the season, the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium was embarrassingly small. There were more empty seats than not.

Now, there were a few factors that surely played into the equation:

Miami’s football stadium is nowhere near campus to begin with. That puts the program at a disadvantage in terms of draw before things even get underway each and every week. The weather was less-than ideal. Multiple tropical storm systems are brewing in the Caribbean Sea and the pregame tailgate devolved into mayhem as a vicious weather pattern rolled through and brought heavy winds and strong rain. The game was against G5 opponent Middle Tennessee.

With that all being said, the crowd was unacceptable for a Power Five program. Especially one that is ranked within the Top 25. Especially on that is supposed to be “back” with Mario Cristobal at the helm.

To give Hurricanes fans some credit, we won’t count what it looked like at kickoff. Maybe there were some stragglers who took an extra minute or two to get to their seats. They wanted to have an extra drink in the parking lot before heading inside for what was supposed to be a home team beatdown.

Here’s what things looked like at Hard Rock Stadium three minutes into the game:

Here’s what it looked like with nine minutes left in the first quarter:

And here’s what it looked like with five minutes left in the first quarter:

Needless to say, it did not get any better as the game went on. There was no one there.

To make matters worse, Miami could have used the home crowd juice. The Hurricanes came out flat and were down 17-3 by the end of the first quarter. They trailed 24-10 at the half.

Maybe, just maybe, Miami would have jumped out to a better start if there was any life at Hard Rock. Embarrassing.