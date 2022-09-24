Everyone involved with Miami football looked absolutely terrible on Saturday. The fans, the players, and the coaches. Everyone.

First and foremost, absolutely nobody showed up to the game. The stands at Hard Rock Stadium were not anywhere close to full and there were more empty seats than those occupied.

… although it may have been better that the fans weren’t there to witness what happened on the field.

Miami hosted a very mediocre, if not subpar, Middle Tennessee State squad and was down by 14 at halftime.

The Blue Raiders added 21 points in the second half and the Hurricanes could not play catch-up. They went on to lose their second game of the season in embarrassing fashion.

At one point, a bush league miscommunication led to a three-way collision in the Miami backfield. It was something that should never happen at an ACC school. Ever.

And to make matters worse, the ball-carrier went on to lose 10 yards.

this isn’t giving FBS pic.twitter.com/IH0KNAy69q — megan turner (@megnturner_) September 24, 2022

Not long thereafter, Middle Tennessee went 99 yards for six.

No, seriously. ‘The U’ allowed a Group of Five program to get the ball at its own 1-yard-line and score on one play from its own end zone.

The Blue Raiders receiver went streaking. The Hurricanes couldn’t keep up.

98 YARDS FROM THEIR OWN END ZONE‼️ pic.twitter.com/7QGxcqilg2 — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2022

If the on-field play wasn’t brutal enough, the fans put on an equally as uninspiring performance. Video from inside Hard Rock shows two jort-wearing Hurricanes getting after another fan while those around them try to break things up.

Things are falling apart on the field AND in the stands for Miami this afternoon… pic.twitter.com/hUKnKD51or — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 24, 2022

What caused the fight is unclear, but it is a safe bet to say that tensions were high as the Hurricanes lost to the Blue Raiders on Saturday. All-in-all, it has been an extremely poor showing from Miami.