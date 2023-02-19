Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Johnson Blasts Tiger Woods’ Apology, Says He’s ‘Learned Nothing’

Videos by OutKick

Tiger Woods made headlines Thursday for a prank played on fellow PGA tour player Justin Thomas. Woods, 47, outdrove Thomas, 29, on the ninth hole at The Genesis Invitational during the first round.

Tiger sneakily handed something to Thomas while the pair walked off the tee box. Because it’s Tiger Woods, cameras caught the item in question. It was a tampon.

Of course, many people lost their minds over the harmless prank.

Tiger Woods jokingly hands Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him on the 9th hole during the first round of the The Genesis Invitational. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

So, Tiger Woods apologized.

Lame, but it’s basically the way our society works.

Except 4x Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Johnson wasn’t ready to let Tiger off the hook. He seems to have a problem with the prank, but he REALLY has a problem with the apology.

“Apology starting with ‘If I offended anyone’ is no apology,” Johnson tweeted. “But this is Tiger. Never been a leader and he’s Teflon. Still heralded after all the mistakes so he’s learned nothing. Media focus always on miraculous recovery. Never why the need for recovery.”

Apology starting with “If I offended anyone” is no apology. But this is Tiger. Never been a leader and he’s Teflon. Still heralded after all the mistakes so he’s learned nothing. Media focus always on miraculous recovery. Never why the need for recovery. https://t.co/nFkgo3xtWo — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) February 18, 2023

Michael Johnson seems to strongly dislike Tiger Woods

Maybe it’s just me, but Johnson seems way too caught up on the wording of the apology. This appears to be a classic case of airing out a grievance that has little do with this particular situation.

“Never been a leader” is an interesting way to attack Tiger, too. Clearly, he’s not talking about a golf tournament leader. Tiger’s been that 82 times in his career.

Golf is a solo sport so there’s no need for Tiger to be a “leader.”

The reason Tiger’s apology isn’t a real apology — Johnson is correct about that — is because he’s not sorry. Why would he be?

Handing Thomas a tampon after outdriving him on a hole is funny. It’s also not offensive — men drive golf balls farther than women drive golf balls.

Justin Thomas laughs after Tiger Woods hands him a tampon, the proper response to a funny joke. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Why else would there be “women’s tees” on golf courses?

According to LPGA.com, Yuka Saso is the longest hitter on the LPGA tour. Her average drive travels 271 yards. Second is Nelly Korda at 264 yards.

Of the 211 men on the PGA Tour, just three average less than 271 yards off the tee. None average less than 268 yards.

That’s why the joke is funny. That’s why Tiger isn’t actually sorry and why his apology isn’t a “real apology” like Michael Johnson wants.

Can these people get a sense of humor and a hobby, please?