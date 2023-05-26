Olivia Dunne Takes Talents To New York Yankees Game, Steals Show

Videos by OutKick

The Bleacher Creatures at Yankee Stadium gained a new member Thursday night, bringing in LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne to try and help them gain ground on the Rays.

Dunne spent the day in New York and was on hand for the Yankees’ 3-1 loss to Baltimore. Our girl rocked a pink Yankees hat that was apparently straight from Brian Cashman’s office, crushed some sushi, got a little big screen time and hung out with what appeared to be a couple Naval Academy students.

What a night at the park!

Olivia Dunne hangs out at Yankees game

Looks like a hell of a night — for Olivia Dunne, not the Yankees. They lost to the Orioles, 3-1, because Baltimore is apparently a juggernaut now.

What a time to be alive. The Red Sox and Yankees are the bottom-feeders of the AL East while the Rays and Orioles battle for the division crown. Unreal.

Anyway, it was just another day at the park for Livvy, who’s been on a heater to end all heaters lately.

She became Sports Illustrated’s newest swimsuit model, attended a mega party with a ton of A-listers last week, and now she’s crushing Yankees games and hanging out with Midshipmen.

Not a bad little run here for Olivia Dunne — AKA the queen of college athletics. Buckle up for the summer.