Olivia Dunne Shuts Down Thirsty Fan Before Deleting Video

If you come at the queen, you best not miss. One horny fella learned that the hard way this week when he apparently shot his shot with LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Safe to say, he missed. Badly.

In a since-deleted TikTok, Dunne reportedly shot down one poor soul with a viscous backhand, responding to a series of horny comments in sneaky brutal fashion: by reciting exactly what he said for all 7.1 million TikTok followers to hear.

“No, I’m not going to crush your skull with my thighs,” Dunne said in the deleted video. “Also, I’m not your mommy.”

Olivia Dunne doesn’t want to be anyone’s mom.

Olivia Dunne does not want to crush anyone’s skull with her thighs

Well, I guess that closes the book on that!

Hope the commenter – who goes by ‘calebmeatstick,’ according to screenshots – has some closure now. Shouldn’t be any confusion from ‘ol Caleb on whether or not Olivia will crush his skull with her thighs.

This was a pretty strong ‘no’ from Livvy here, although she did delete the video, so who knows?

Maybe calebmeatstick still has a chance!

Look, we’re all living in pretty weird times right now when it comes to social media, college athletes and NIL. One the one hand, Olivia certainly opens herself up to creeps and weirdos hopping in her DMs and the comment sections of her 17 videos a day.

And let’s be honest, her Instagram page ain’t exactly a bunch of church pictures.

But, at the same time, what are we doing here? You wanna shoot your shot with one of the most famous college athletes in America? Fine, go ahead. That’s what makes this country great.

But at least have some class while you’re doing it. Livvy gets hundreds of thirsty comments every day, maybe set yourself apart and be a gentleman? I don’t know, just a thought.

Anyway, don’t know why Dunne deleted that takedown. I would’ve kept it up to serve as a warning for all the other weirdos who wanna hop in the comment section and ask for a little skull-bashing.

Oh well.