Olivia Dunne Was In High Spirits For Valentine’s Day

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne really seemed to enjoy Valentine’s Day.

Dunne, an OutKick fan favorite, doesn’t currently have a boyfriend as far anyone seems to know. If she does, she’s somehow managed to get the man secret, despite the insane attention poured on her.

It definitely appears the LSU star is single for the time being. However, that didn’t stop her from getting in the mood for Valentine’s Day.

In fact, she was vibing on Instagram AND TikTok for the holiday Tuesday.

Not only was she vibing on both platforms, but she also managed to go viral on both, as we’ve to expect, with her posts.

Her Valentine’s Day TikTok video has more than 640,000 views in just a few hours since being posted late Tuesday night.

Olivia Dunne remains unstoppable.

In case you didn’t already know, Olivia Dunne is an absolute star online. She’s the most famous female athlete in America not named Serena Williams, and it’s not close.

In fact, I can’t even think of a single woman who could possibly be in the debate to be ahead of her. There’s a reason she cashes in on NIL to the tune of millions of dollars.

She’s incredibly popular and an online content star.

Olivia Dunne is a content star. She shared viral posts for Valentine’s Day. Her posts on TikTok and Instagram blew up. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Now, despite seemingly being single, she refused to sit out Valentine’s Day. That’s the kind of energy that you need to have if you want to be a winner.

No guy to buy you flowers? Just buy them yourself, throw on an outfit, fire up your camera and go viral. See, it’s really not that hard.

Props to Dunne for, once again, reminding the world nobody can touch her on social media. There might be some new women coming up the ladder, but until she’s knocked from the top spot, Olivia Dunne remains undefeated.