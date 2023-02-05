Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne let the world know she’s still capable of going on a heater at any moment with a recent TikTok video.

Dunne is still bouncing back after a recent TikTok mystery that saw her account disappear for several hours. While there’s still no concrete answer on what happened, it’s believed she might have been hit with a short ban or a glitch took it out.

Either way, the LSU gymnast is back in action, and she’s still able to go viral whenever she wants.

Olivia Dunne’s latest video features her transforming into her LSU uniform and has racked up more than 3.4 million views in just a day.

That’s a lot of eyeballs on just a single TikTok video.

Olivia Dunne remains unstoppable.

When it comes to dominating the online content game, good luck finding someone with a bigger impact than the LSU athlete.

Between Instagram and TikTok, she has 10.3 million followers. There’s a very serious case to be made Olivia Dunne is the most famous female athlete in America other than Serena Williams.

Olivia Dunne goes viral on TikTok. Her account briefly disappeared but is back. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

She’s without question the most famous female college athlete in the country, and it’s not close. Now, after mysteriously disappearing from TikTok, she’s returned, dropped a couple videos and immediately went viral again.

It’s almost like you can set your watch to Dunne dominating TikTok. It’s a trend and pattern that isn’t going to slow down.

Olivia Dunne is back on TikTok and lighting it up. She has more than 10 million combined followers on TikTok and Instagram. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

What will Olivia Dunne do next? That remains to be seen, but whatever it is, you can guarantee people will pay attention. The LSU star’s ability to captivate people online is pretty much second to none.

That's why she's such a huge hit here at OutKick and elsewhere!