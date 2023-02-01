Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne’s TikTok account has disappeared from the internet.

Early Wednesday morning, Dunne’s TikTok appeared to be wiped of a lot of content. The most recent videos on the feed were months old. The situation only got worse as more time passed.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, her account is completely gone. When you try to visit it, you’re met with a blank page.

That means her millions of followers can’t currently get any content out of the LSU gymnast.

Olivia Dunne’s TikTok disappears. (Credit: TikTok/Olivia Dunne)

While it’s not entirely clear what the hell is happening, Dunne tweeted in response to speculation about the situation that there’s a “glitch” and she has no idea “what’s wrong with” her TikTok.

It’s a glitch. Idk what’s wrong with my account right now — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) February 1, 2023

What happened to Olivia Dunne’s TikTok account?

I must admit that I was very confused when her account appeared to nuke a bunch of content. My first thought was she must just have purged some stuff she didn’t like.

After all, influencers are always trying to figure out how to keep things fresh and entertaining. However, once her entire TikTok disappeared and her 7+ million followers went with it, you knew something was drastically wrong.

Olivia Dunne makes a living on social media. There was no shot she was ever going to voluntarily just nuke her TikTok. She would be cutting off her greatest revenue stream.

Olivia Dunne’s TikTok mysteriously disappears. She chalked it up to a glitch. The LSU star said she’s not sure why it happened. Her Instagram account is still up. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Now, fans are left sitting around waiting to see when this glitch will be fixed. While Olivia Dunne’s TikTok is down, her Instagram is still very much up.

That means there’s plenty to enjoy while the geniuses over at TikTok iron out this situation.