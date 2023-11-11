Olivia Dunne Gets Insanely Flexible For Florida-LSU Game

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne — the real one, not the wannabees I always talk about — spent the morning limbering up ahead of the massive Florida-LSU showdown later today.

Forget the status of QB Jayden Daniels — if Livvy is looking like this ahead of tonight’s big game, do the Gators even bother showing up?

With all due respect to Graham Mertz’s Miss Wisconsin girlfriend Alexis Loomans — this is Olivia Dunne’s world and we’re all just living in it.

Olivia Dunne gives LSU edge they really didn’t even need against Florida

My God. My hammy’s hurt just looking at that. Glad to see Livvy’s officially BACK, though. Missed her.

Don’t forget, the richest athlete at LSU — and, frankly, in America — missed most of her junior season with some sort of shoulder injury, which was a pretty big bummer for us in the #content game.

Dunne made up for it off the mat, though, absolutely dominating social media in every single way imaginable.

She spent the summer going to NASCAR races, stealing the show at LSU’s CWS run, and, of course, hooking up with star pitcher Paul Skenes.

After that above viral post, Livvy also posted about him, too. You’ll see it below, but it’s another masterclass. Shocking, I know.

Anyway, we have a big one on our hands tonight in Death Valley.

No matter the records — and make no mistake about it, Florida STINKS this year — UF-LSU at night is always fun. the Tigers will certainly win because A) they’re better, B) Florida stinks and C) it’s in Baton Rouge at night, but Olivia Dunne doing splits in her sleep to start gameday just seals the deal.

Hammer LSU tonight. You’re welcome.

And welcome back, Livvy!