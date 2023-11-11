Graham Mertz’s Girlfriend Alexis Loomans Shows Off Dress In Viral Instagram Post

Videos by OutKick

Alexis Loomans is back to putting up numbers on Instagram.

Loomans popped onto the scene back in September when OutKick shined a light on her for dating Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz.

Just how big of a boost did OutKick give her? Loomans‘ Instagram following is up a staggering 99% since our first article about Mertz’s GF.

I might have to start charging a finder’s fee for the amount of women we make famous on Instagram, but I digress. The important part is Loomans understood the assignment and knows you have to keep the momentum high in the content game.

Alexis Loomans goes viral with dress video.

Loomans dropped a new Instagram video Friday night of her rocking a silver dress, and it’s already generating major attention.

Content, content, content! She got the ball rolling back in September, and it’s now nearly mid-November. Does it look like she’s interested in slowing down?

Absolutely not. Loomans is all about racking up likes and views at this point.

Loomans is a rising star.

As stated above Alexis Loomans is enjoying a massive rise on Instagram. She has a very long way to go before hitting true star status, but it’s definitely fair to say she’s a rising star.

Anyone who grows their Instagram following 99% in two months is someone you can’t ignore. If a business put up those numbers, then it would be looked at as a massive success.

It’s not different for Instagram. The question is whether or not she can have sustained success.

Graham Mertz is dating Alexis Loomans. She’s a rising star on Instagram. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

There have been plenty of women on Instagram who had a brief moment of success without being able to drag it out for a long period of time.

Will Loomans break the mold? That remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt she’s on her way.