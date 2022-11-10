Ole Miss, Alabama Clash In Oxford, Georgia-LSU Look To Atlanta, TCU Hopes To Avoid Upset

We enter week eleven of the college football season with a lot on the line, thanks to the College Football Playoff rankings. Can Georgia and LSU finish the job, locking up spots in the SEC championship game?

But the biggest game of the weekend will take place in Oxford, with 2-loss Alabama playing Ole Miss. We’ve heard all week from Lane Kiffin talking about how the Alabama dynasty isn’t dead, but he would sure love to add another loss to their record.

Tennessee is hoping for some help as they make a late push towards the playoffs.

Ole Miss Hoping Pile On Alabama’s Problems

Coming off the overtime loss to LSU, most would be thinking the world is ending in Tuscaloosa if you were listening to Paul Finebaun or Greg McElroy. No, it’s certainly not coming to an end for Alabama, but a win over Ole Miss would quiet a few pundits. Sure, this isn’t the same Nick Saban squad we’ve seen in year’s past, but two losses on final possessions of the game, on the road, isn’t the end.

LANE KIFFIN WOULD LOVE FOR FOLKS TO STOP GIVING NICK SABAN ‘GOAT FUEL’

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin and his Rebels need this win, especially if they want to still be in the conversation for the SEC West. Now, with only a few conference games remaining, they’ll need some help from LSU opponents, but winning is the main priority. If Kiffin can find his receivers the same open space that Tennessee and LSU had success against Alabama with, then maybe this turns into four quarters of intense football.

My money is on Nick Saban having his team fired up for this battle, with Bryce Young leading the charge. Don’t look past the Rebels playmakers, but Jaxson Dart could have a long day if the offensive line doesn’t hold up. Alabama 34, Ole Miss 24

Georgia Looking To Lockup The SEC East In Starkville

Coming off the win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs will look to capture the SEC East title against Mississippi State. I don’t know what type of offensive output Mike Leach will be able to put together against this Bulldog defense, but he’ll find something. Whether Will Rogers can get enough time to sling the football around will be key in terms of how long the Bulldogs can stay in this game.

GEORGIA-LSU COULD CLINCH SEC CHAMPIONSHIP SPOTS ON SATURDAY

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after a touchdown . (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Look for Georgia to come out with a purpose, as they felt overlooked before being ranked #1 in the latest playoff poll. Stetson Bennett enjoys these type of road games, but I hope he ready for a lot of cowbell. Keep an eye on the Mississippi State secondary, led by Emmanuel Forbes with 5 interceptions. But, not enough defense from State. Georgia 37, Mississippi State 20

Tennessee Hoping For Style Points Against Missouri

Sitting 5th in the CFP rankings, Tennessee needs to win and look impressive in the process. This is the perfect game for the Vols offense to get back on track, behind quarterback Hendon Hooker. If the Missouri defense doesn’t show up, the Vols will look to run it up on the scoreboard. Tennessee will need some help from other teams in regards to rankings with weekend. Tennessee 41, Missouri 20

Other SEC Games Of Note

Can LSU stay focused after beating Alabama this past weekend? I would certainly think so, as the Tigers look to clinch the SEC West against Arkansas. The Razorbacks are coming off a loss to Liberty and look to have flamed out. LSU 31, Arkansas 17

LSU head coach Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge. (Courtesy of Getty Images)

The best game this weekend involving 3-6 teams will be played in Auburn. Can Texas A&M do enough on offense and what does Auburn look like at quarterback. The game is sold-out, so folks on the Plains are excited for interim head coach Carnell Williams. Auburn 24, Texas A&M 21

Florida is looking to become bowl eligible against South Carolina this weekend. This could turn into a slugfest if both offenses come out stale, but I’d look towards the Gators rushing attack to take control. Rattler vs. Richardson would’ve been a fierce matchup before the season, but now it’s the 5th best game of the day. Florida 27, South Carolina 20

Kentucky will beat Vanderbilt this weekend in Lexington. I don’t know what this game will look like offensively, but brace yourself if attending. Kentucky 30, Vanderbilt 14

Top 25 Matchups With Playoff Implications

TCU will travel to Austin this weekend for a massive matchup with the Longhorns. Will this magical run for the Horned Frogs continue behind quarterback Max Duggan or does Quinn Ewers out-duel him in this shootout? The ‘Garry Patterson’ bowl will come down to the fourth quarter. Texas 34, TCU 28

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I know a lot of folks are wondering how long Oregon can keep this up, but it will continue this weekend against Washington. The Ducks are making life difficult for the Playoff committee, and they will be a topic next Tuesday. Oregon 38, Washington 23

Enjoy the weekend of college football