First Glance: Georgia, LSU Could Clinch SEC Title Spot, While Tennessee Is Looking For Help From Texas

The SEC championship game could have its two teams set on Saturday if Georgia wins and LSU gets a little help. Coming off the loss to Tennessee a month ago, I sure didn’t expect to be talking about the Tigers and Atlanta. As for Ole Miss, a win over Alabama would make LSU have to earn it over the last two SEC games.

After the win over Alabama, Brian Kelly has his Tigers poised to clinch the West division, but will need a little help in Oxford. As for Tennessee and its dreams of playing in the College Football Playoffs, taking care of business in impressive fashion is the first step.

It’s certainly not the prettiest slate of the SEC season, but Saturday does give us the opportunity to put a few teams in the rear-view mirror.

Can Ole Miss Add To Alabama Problems?

The short answer to this question is yes, Lane Kiffin has the talent to beat his former boss. A longer answer might involve some type of motivational speech from Nick Saban to rally his team and not give up on the season. After what we witnessed on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, I’d say Ole Miss should have all the motivation they need for this one.

ALABAMA CONTINUES TO FORCE OTHER TEAMS TO PAY THE SEC

Lane Kiffin of the Ole Miss Rebels. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Here’s where it gets interesting with the SEC West race. If LSU defeats Arkansas on Saturday and Alabama takes care of Ole Miss, the Bayou Bengals will clinch the Western division. Since the Rebels and the Tide’ lost to LSU, the tiebreaker’s aren’t in the favor of either team. So, this game on Saturday in Oxford is very important for Lane Kiffin, in keeping his team in the hunt, praying for an LSU loss.

I am certainly interested in how Alabama responds, now that the playoffs are out of the picture. I have no doubt that Saban can rally his players, but you know Lane Kiffin is ready to pounce on a wounded Tide’ team. Pay attention to the betting line, as it could drop a bit this week.

Georgia Can Clinch The East With A Win Over Mississippi St.

The Bulldogs put in the work this past weekend against Tennessee, proving to the country who the number one team should be. Now Georgia’s attention turns towards Mississippi State, who has its own type of obscure offense. If the Bulldogs from Athens can win in Starkville, they’ll clinch the SEC East

CFP MADNESS COULD BE A SIGN OF THINGS TO COME

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

If Mike Leach and his air-raid offense somehow pull off the upset (Which is highly unlikely), then Georgia would have to defeat Kentucky next week. I don’t think Georgia fans will have to worry about the Tennessee score, as Kirby Smart and his team should take care of business in Mississippi. Favored by 17 points, this is one of those betting lines that I’d like to stay away from.

Tennessee Needs To Score Some Playoff Points Against Missouri

Tennessee had one of those days where nothing went right, thanks in-part to the Georgia defense. But, this is still one of the best six teams in the country, with a resume’ to prove it. Coming off the loss in Athens, the Vols will try to get back on track against a pesky Missouri defense.

It would certainly help Tennessee’s playoff chances if Texas were to beat TCU this weekend.

This is the perfect opportunity for the offense to flex their muscles and continue making a case for the playoffs. The next three weeks are massive for the Tennessee program, considering its still in the CFP conversation. Expect the Vols to try and run-up the score as much as humanly possible as try to continue impressing the committee. Tennessee is favored by 21 points, which seems fair.

LSU Can Clinch SEC West With Win Over Arkansas

How about the LSU Tigers? Heading into its game against Arkansas on Saturday, Brian Kelly’s team has a chance to clinch the SEC West. Now, they’ll need Alabama to beat Ole Miss, but this LSU team has done a remarkable job at flipping the script after the Tennessee loss.

LSU fans storm the field to celebrate their win against the Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Can Arkansas become a spoiler this weekend? Sure, but they’ve looked pretty bad recently and the Tigers are riding a momentum wave. Quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to play with a chip on his shoulder, using it to fuel his game. I love what the Tigers are doing, but this game has a history of giving us a wacky fourth quarter. LSU is only a 3-point favorite, so watch the line.

Other Games Of Interest, Maybe

South Carolina will travel to Gainesville for a showdown with Florida. The Gators are coming off a win against Texas A&M, while the Gamecocks handled Vanderbilt. I trust the Florida offensive line, but they’ll need Anthony Richardson to make plays outside the pocket. The Gamecocks are bowl eligible and would love nothing more than to prevent the Gators from clinching their 6th win this weekend.

The bad news for Texas A&M, besides its current record, is that Auburn looks reenergized with Carnell Williams as head coach. Sure, they lost a close game against Mississippi State, but the Tigers fought their way back into it. Credit this team for not folding after the mess last week on the plains. I really like Auburn in this one.

Vanderbilt is still looking for its first conference win, while Kentucky is now bowl-eligible after defeating Missouri. There’s not much to look forward to here, besides the Dores catching Mark Stoop’s team sleepwalking into this one.

Enjoy the week and continue following OutKick for the latest news around College Football.