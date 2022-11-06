Alabama Keeps Making Money For $EC As LSU Fined $250,000 For Field Rush After Beating Tide

BATON ROUGE – Thank you, Alabama.

That’s $350,000 over the last three weeks into the Southeastern Conference office coffers.

For the second time in three weeks, Alabama inadvertently funneled money to the SEC by losing on the road, resulting in the fans of the other team storming the field and their school subsequently getting fined.

“LSU will be fined $250,000 for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the field following its game against Alabama on Nov. 5,” the SEC office said in a release Sunday.

LSU fans and players celebrate the Tigers’ win over Alabama Saturday night in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. (OutKick photo.)

No. 10 LSU upset 14-point favorite and No. 6 Alabama, 32-31, in overtime on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 on Oct. 16 after its fans stormed the field at Neyland Stadium following a 52-49 win over Alabama the night before.

The SEC fines schools $50,000 for first offenses of the field policy, $100,000 for second offenses and $250,000 for third and subsequent offenes. The money goes toward graduate scholarships.

LSU HAS PRIORS AS FAR AS SEC’S FIELD POLICY

This was LSU’s fourth offense since the SEC policy was started in 2004. The previous three were after the following home wins over:

-No. 3 Ole Miss, 10-7, Oct. 25, 2014

-No. 2 Georgia, 36-16, Oct. 13, 2018

-No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20, Oct. 22, 2022

LSU May Not Mind Fine

The Tiger Athletic Foundation, which is LSU’s fund-raising arm for athletics, was expected to pick up the tab as it did after the win over Ole Miss two weeks ago.

It could be seen as money well spent as LSU’s win over Alabama was its first at home since 2010 and just the Tigers’ third victory overall over Alabama since 2010 against 10 losses.

The LSU-Alabama game went into overtime for a fifth time since overtime began in college football in 1996. The Tigers lead 3-2 with 16-13 and 9-6 road wins in 2005 and ’11, respectively, and the 32-31 home victory Saturday. Alabama won twice on the road – 27-21 in 2008 and 20-13 in 2014.