LSU Fans Half-Ass ‘Storm’ Field After Toppling No. 7 Ole Miss, But SEC Fine Still Coming

BATON ROUGE – You have to give LSU fans credit.

They only half-ass stormed the Tiger Stadium field Saturday night after the Tigers’ 45-20 toppling of No. 7 Ole Miss. It was just a partial storm, not a perfect storm as at Tennessee last week.

It was a huge win for an LSU program that had suddenly become a bottom feeder after winning the national championship in the 2019 season with one of the greatest seasons in college football history. LSU plummeted to 5-5 in 2020 and to 6-7 last year for its first losing season since 1999. Its sideline looked like a high school team’s with a depleted roster of 39 scholarship players in a 42-20 loss to Kansas State in the undercard Texas Bowl just last Jan. 4.

WELCOME BACK TO THE SEC, LSU

And on Saturday night, LSU beat a top 10 team at home for the first time since 2019 and entered the SEC race for the first time since that season at 6-2 and 4-1 by tying Alabama (7-1, 4-1) and Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) for the West lead.

LSU tailgaters near Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., posted this sign on Saturday before the Tigers showed No. 7 Ole Miss who was boss in a 45-20 win. Photo by Glenn Guilbeau of OutKick.

Familiar Story For LSU

But it was still just Ole Miss. LSU has been Ole Miss’ daddy for decades, much like Alabama has been LSU’s daddy for decades. The Rebels’ win over LSU last year broke a five-game losing streak to LSU, which is 10-3 against Ole Miss beginning in 2010.

The Rebels were supposedly a great team coming in, but LSU fans are still not accustomed to storming the field against Ole Miss. That is usually seen as beneath them. After wins over Alabama, yes.

And that explains why this was not a field “storming” Saturday night. The fans only covered just over a third of the field on the student section side with only a few venturing past midfield. These young kids don’t get it. And they were sort of slow getting there, too. It was more like a walk-on than a rush from the Gates of Hell, which is what we saw after Tennessee vanquished Alabama, 52-49, on a storm-off field goal last week for the Vols’ first win over the Tide since 2006.

And they didn’t even topple the goalposts at LSU.

This is what a true storming of the field looks like. This happened after Tennessee beat Alabama, 52-49, last week at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville for the Vols’ first win over the Tide since 2006.

LSU Has An Open Date Next Weekend

It was like LSU’s fans were saying, ‘OK, good win, but we’re really just getting started. And this is freakin’ Ole Miss.”

Hell, LSU has now beaten Ole Miss the last seven times the Rebels have come to Tiger Stadium. Ole Miss’ last win here was in 2008. No storms.

Now, if LSU beats Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5, that could be a true, 100-yard field storm.

Still, the SEC is expected to announce later Sunday that it will fine LSU $250,000 for lack of crowd control. Tennessee got slapped for $100,000 for that last week.

LSU is getting fined more because it has been more of a repeat offender than Tennessee, which clearly got its money’s worth last week.

LSU did not. Had their students known LSU was still going to get a $250,000 fine for its partial storm, maybe they would have put more of an effort into it.

The fines from teams paid to the SEC for breaking the league’s field policy after games go into an SEC graduate scholarship fund.