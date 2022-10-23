Associated Press Poll: Top 6 Remain, But Rebels Tumble 8 Spots To No. 15 After Loss to LSU

BATON ROUGE – Ole Miss took the biggest drop in The Associated Press poll from No. 7 to No. 15 on Sunday after it lost to unranked LSU Saturday.

“We got pushed around,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said.

LSU SORT OF STORMS THE FIELD AFTER WIN OVER OLE MISS

LSU returned to the poll at No. 18.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik came off the bench to lead the Tigers to victory over Syracuse on Saturday in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CLEMSON SWITCHES QUARTERBACKS IN WIN

The top six in the poll remained the same with No. 1 Georgia (7-0), No. 2 Ohio State (7-0), No. 3 Tennessee (7-0), No. 4 Michigan (7-0), No. 5 Clemson (8-0) and No. 6 Alabama (7-1).

TCU (7-0) moved up a spot to No. 7. Oregon (6-1) jumped two spots to No. 8. Oklahoma State also moved up two to No. 9.

USC strangely moved up two spots to No.10 even though it lost at No. 15 Utah. Wake Forest rose three spots to a tie at No. 10.

The second 10 had No. 12 UCLA (6-1), No. 13 Penn State (6-1), No. 14 Utah (5-2), No. 15 Ole Miss (7-1), No. 16 Syracuse (6-1), No. 17 Illinois (6-1), No. 18 LSU (6-2), No. 19 Kentucky (5-2) and No. 20 Cincinnati (6-1).

The rest of the poll had North Carolina (6-1) at No. 21, Kansas State (5-2) at No. 22, Tulane (7-1) at No. 23, North Carolina State (5-2) at No. 24 and South Carolina (5-2) in the poll for the first time since 2018 at No. 25. The Gamecocks won their third straight game, beating Texas A&M, 30-24.