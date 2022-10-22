Dabo Swinney Makes QB Situation Very Clear After Clemson Benches DJ Uiagalelei For Cade Klubnik In Comeback Win Over Syracuse

The Orange juice was squeezed on Saturday at Clemson. Syracuse suffered its first loss of the season, falling 27-21 to the No. 5 Tigers in Death Valley. Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was replaced by Cade Klubnik in the third quarter.

The change sparked the Tigers to a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, leading to the Clemson win.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said postgame that Uiagalelei still is their quarterback.

“DJ’s our guy, that’s our leader,” Swinney said. “You can write that right now, DJ’s our guy. He’s gotta play better, and he will. But how about Cade Klubnik coming in and leading these guys.”

Entering the game as 14.5-point favorites, the Tigers had no answer for the Syracuse defense in the first half. The Orange forced four Clemson turnovers, including a massive one in the second quarter. The Cuse returned a Tigers fumble 90-yards to the house for the touchdown.

Syracuse forces the fumble and returns it 90-yards for the touchdown 👀pic.twitter.com/ZvO0Ck1ivA — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 22, 2022

But the Orange were helpless in the second half. Mississippi State transfer quarterback Garrett Shrader and the Syracuse offense was held scoreless for the final two quarters.

Even though Clemson escaped with the win, this team is proving to be a major headache to gauge. DJ Uiagalelei finished with 138 yards passing and 2 interceptions before being replaced. Now the question will linger on who will lead this team in the future.

Cade Klubnik wasn’t asked to do much at quarterback, with Clemson rushing it over 10 times on his first drive in the game. Will Shipley gave the Tigers a lead they never relinquished on a 50-yard rushing touchdown.

FIFTY YARDS TO THE CRIB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NnMf7eOyLi — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 22, 2022

Dabo Swinney will be peppered with questions regarding the quarterback position, even though Swinney said there wasn’t a competition during the postgame interview.

Either way, this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Cade Klubnik.

For Clemson, it will have a bye-week to sort out the situation. But going forward, this Clemson team has a lot to fix if it wants to play for a national championship.