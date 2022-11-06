CFP Madness On Saturday Could Be A Taste Of What’s Ahead: What Will The Rankings Look Like On Tuesday?

ATHENS,GA- What was being billed as a ‘Game of the decade,’ the Tennessee-Georgia game- turned into a one-sided affair. On the bayou, the Tide’ and LSU delivered the game we all deserved on Saturday. But around the country, the Clemson and Alabama loss will have a ripple effect on playoff rankings.

The first Saturday of November shook things up in regards to the college football playoff rankings, thanks to Notre Dame beating up on Clemson and LSU upsetting Alabama. Along with Georgia taking care of previous No.1 Tennessee, we will see changes when the rankings are released Tuesday night.

Georgia Should Be The New No. 1 Ranked Team In CFP

How about the performance from Stetson Bennett and the Georgia defense? Going up against the high-tempo Tennessee offense, Kirby Smart had his defense dialed in. Forcing six sacks on Heisman contender Hendon Hooker, the Bulldogs made life miserable for the Tennessee quarterback all afternoon. Speaking of quarterbacks, Stetson Bennett finished the day with 257 yards and 3 total touchdowns, showing off his wheels in the process.

TENNESSEE GOAL OF MAKING PLAYOFFS STILL ATTAINABLE AFTER SATURDAY

Moving forward, there should be zero doubt in who the number one team in the new rankings should be. The Bulldogs made a point and their remaining schedule lines up for an SEC Championship game appearance.

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

For Tennessee, with Clemson and Alabama both losing, goals of making the playoffs are not lost. I would think the Vols drop no further than 4th or 5th in the rankings come Tuesday night.

LSU Ends Alabama Playoff Chances With Overtime Win

Alabama is out of the playoff conversation after the first weekend of November. This is because of LSU defeating the Tide’ on Saturday night. A back-and-forth battle between the two teams led them to overtime, where Brian Kelly decided he had seen enough. After Jayden Daniels rushed it in for the touchdown on their possession, Kelly decided to go for the win. It paid off, and fans stormed the field in celebration in what was the second time Alabama lost in three weeks.

The Fighting Tigers of LSU pic.twitter.com/5AGqhJhOBp — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 6, 2022

Because of their previous win over Ole Miss, the Tigers now control their fate in the SEC West. The biggest call of Brian Kelly’s career paid off in a massive way, with LSU knocking Alabama out of playoff contention and the Tigers head coach getting the huge home win.

Ohio State Takes Care Of Business Outside The Windy City

It sure wasn’t pretty, but Ohio State defeated Northwestern 21-7 on Saturday. CJ Stroud couldn’t throw the ball five yards without the wind causing problems. Stroud finished the day with only 76 yards passing. But he made up for it on the ground with 79 yards rushing. The 14-point win will not help the Buckeyes case for number one in the new rankings, but it doesn’t matter at this moment.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

We’re heading towards a showdown between Michigan and Ohio State in a few weeks, which could end up knocking one of these two teams out of the top-4 rankings. Did CJ Stroud do enough on Saturday to retake the Heisman Trophy odds? The Buckeyes won, which is all that matters right now.

The Michigan Wolverines took care of Rutgers on Saturday, after a close first half. The Big-Ten is heading towards one team getting in the playoffs, and you can blame the strength of schedule for that.

Notre Dame Thrashes #4 Clemson, Ending Tigers CFP Run

Sorry, I know it’s one loss, but Clemson didn’t deserve to be 4th in the country to begin with. The offense looked like a problem in the first week and never recovered. The 35-14 loss should be enough to keep the Tigers out of the conversation going forward. Credit the Fighting Irish for causing chaos in the first week of rankings, with Tennessee and TCU fans most likely sending ‘Thank You’ cards to South Bend this week.

Can TCU Continue Making The Committee’s Life Miserable?

The Horned Frogs won another Big-12 game on Saturday, defeating Texas Tech 34-24, moving to 9-0 on the season. TCU is hanging around right now, sitting in a really nice spot while hoping other teams take themself out of contention, like Clemson. Max Duggan threw for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Kendre Miller rushed for 158 yards.

Going forward, TCU will play a massive game against Texas next weekend in Austin. If you’re rooting against Sonny Dykes and his Horned Frogs, this would be the game that gives them the most trouble.

We will see the PAC-12 plays out over the next few weeks, with Oregon and USC hoping to jump into the fray. Can enough chaos happen to throw them into the mix? I’d say anything is possible after Saturday’s madness.

