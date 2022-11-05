Ohio State football had a fierce competitor in Northwestern on Saturday. Well, actually, the Buckeyes’ biggest challenge was the weather in Evanston, Illinois, which led to a wacky scene all afternoon.

The winds hovered around 25-30 miles per hour and saw gusts up to 60mph. It was on full display during pregame warmups when kickers couldn’t even reach the uprights.

Once the game got underway, it was mayhem. Whichever team was playing into the wind simply could not throw the ball. It wasn’t even worth trying.

On the other side of things, while going with the wind, it was a huge advantage. The score proved that to be true.

It was also helpful on special teams. Ohio State’s punter recorded a touchback after kicking the ball away from inside his own 20-yard-line. That’s pretty unheard of.

Best play of the half thus far for Ohio State, a 77 yard punt pic.twitter.com/A4Mn7Wkaue — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 5, 2022

And then, with the wind came the rain. Severe weather rolled through the Chicago area and made the already weird weather even weirder.

As fans, players and coaches tried to stay dry — and keep from blowing away — Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye was prepared. He brought his umbrella.

don't worry Buckeye nation, I've got my umbrella 😌 pic.twitter.com/Uczn3C4Rii — Brutus Buckeye 🌰 (@Brutus_Buckeye) November 5, 2022

Brutus, who made his debut in 1965, is a giant nut. His head is made up of one seed from a buckeye tree, which is the official state tree of Ohio. According to folklore, the buckeye resembles the eye of a deer and carrying one is supposed to bring good luck.

Considering Ohio State’s history of winning, that seems to be true.

On Saturday, while playing with the wind, the Buckeyes were able to score before halftime. Brutus was standing near the end zone as the ball crossed the goal line and celebrated accordingly.

With umbrella in hand, he jumped into the air and looked as if he was Mary Poppins, ready to take flight.

Brutus looking like Mary Poppins while celebrating with the umbrella 😂🌰🌂pic.twitter.com/nTmZkCGIgq — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) November 5, 2022

And considering the wind gusts that were blowing through, it was not out of the question.

brutus buckeye with an umbrella is absolutely sending me pic.twitter.com/2boESHG3Br — Nathan Deal (@NattyD13) November 5, 2022

Fortunately, Brutus was able to stay grounded and continued to bring good luck to his team in the second half.