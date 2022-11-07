Unbeaten TCU Is A Curious Underdog At Texas As Disrespect Continues

Apparently, the College Football Playoff committee aren’t the only ones who don’t believe in the TCU Horned Frogs.

The betting public doesn’t, either.

For some reason, TCU opened the week as 7-point underdogs to Texas, according to DraftKings. The Horned Frogs are now 9-0 after their win over Texas Tech Saturday, and sit at No. 4 in the newly-released AP poll.

Texas, meanwhile, sits at No. 18 after a 34-28 win over Kansas State.

It was a good win for the Longhorns, but making them a full touchdown favorite over one of the few unbeaten teams left in the country is certainly … something.

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan. Will TCU beat Texas? (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TCU a full touchdown underdog in Texas

TCU fans went NUTS last week when the initial CFP rankings had the Horned Frogs way down at No. 7, and the team responded with another convincing win over Texas Tech.

Committee chair Boo Corrigan said they were looking for a “balanced team” when asked about the decision, noting that the Horned Frogs had gotten behind in some of their games this year.

TCU has wins over four ranked teams so far this season, including Oklahoma, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Texas is no slouch – the Longhorns nearly beat Alabama in September and just beat a ranked Kansas State team – but making them a touchdown favorite over an unbeaten TCU team is certainly worth nothing.

What do you think? Would you take the bait and back the Horned Frog, or can Texas cover?