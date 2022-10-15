TCU Breaks Out Awesome Bloody Uniforms For Oklahoma State Game

TCU is ditching the purple and white for blood red for today’s game against No. 8 Oklahoma State.

In a hype video that should easily replace your morning cup of coffee, the No. 13 Horned Frogs unveiled their special ‘spit-blood’ alternate uniforms for today’s showdown.

TCU debuts ‘spit-blood’ uniforms for Oklahoma State game

TCU by a million!

This is just the latest ‘blood red’ uniform in the TCU collection, and is inspired by their mascot’s ability to actually spit blood from its eyes.

Happy Halloween!

Thanks to OutKick’s crack research department, turns out that the TCU Horned Frog is actually a lizard that can spit blood from its sockets.

Wikipedia, which is always a trusty source, says the Texas horned lizard “has the ability to squirt an aimed stream of blood from the corners of the eyes and sometimes from its mouth at a distance up to 5 feet.”

In case you wanted to try it yourself, and I don’t recommend it, all you have to do – again, according to Wikipedia – is restrict the blood flow leaving your head, which then increases your blood pressure and ruptures the tiny vessels around your eyelids.

Easy peasy!

Anyway, the undefeated Horned Frogs and Cowboys kick things off at 3:30 p.m. today from Fort Worth if you want to watch these bad boys in action.