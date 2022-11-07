Lane Kiffin Would Love For Paul Finebaun To Stop Providing Nick Saban With ‘GOAT Fuel’

I imagine you could hear a resounding applause in some living rooms around the country when LSU defeated Alabama and Nick Saban on Saturday. But for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, he’d really appreciate some folks stop acting like the Saban Dynasty is over. And that includes Paul Finebaun.

During one of his weekly appearances for ESPN, Finebaun discussed the opportunity for Nick Saban to respond from the loss, hinting that maybe the game is passing him bye. Finebaun didn’t back down when discussing the Alabama head coach with Matt Barrie.

“You can choose your words harshly or you can be calm and say, ‘Nick Saban will recover from this,’ but I don’t know the answer to that. I know he’s wasted the best quarterback [Bryce Young] perhaps in Alabama history, maybe one of the best defensive players [Will Anderson], and you laid out the rest of the team, it seems a shame, quite frankly, when you look at it from an Alabama perspective, what’s happened,”

PAUL FINEBAUN SCOLDS NICK SABAN

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin Calls It ‘Goat Fuel’

This is not the type of gasoline Lane Kiffin wants poured on the Nick Saban fire, even though there’s nothing he can do to stop it. But when he took to the podium on Monday, he had the perfect way to summarize Finebaun’s words about Saban.

“I texted Finebaum on the way over here when I saw his quotes, like he normally does, and says the Nick Saban dynasty is over and all that. And every time he says this, which I tell him, all he does is, I call it like GOAT fuel, opposite of rat poisoning. You’re just like giving the GOAT fuel, which for him, that works. And he goes and proves him wrong every time.

“So really appreciate Paul saying that right after the game,” Kiffin added. “I’m sure that was on his desk Sunday morning.”

There’s no telling what type of Alabama team shows up on Saturday in Oxford. But I imagine after a week of getting yelled at by Nick Saban, they’ll be ready to go.