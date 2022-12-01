Ohio State’s Brian Hartline Responds To Rumor About Cincinnati Head-Coaching Job

Former Ohio State wide receiver and current assistant coach Brian Hartline responded to rumors Thursday that he could be next in line to take over at Cincinnati.

Hartline, who also played for the Miami Dolphins, shut down any reports linking him to replacing Luke Fickell in Cincinnati, saying he has no “plans to go anywhere else.”

Fickell left for Wisconsin earlier in the week, and the Hartline-to-Cincinnati smoke started to pick up steam when Football Scoop reported a formal interview could happen as soon as Thursday.

“There has been a gain in momentum,” the report added.

Hartline responded with a tweet Thursday afternoon, saying he was “aware of the speculation” without ever directly mentioning Cincinnati.

“Right now my heart is at Ohio State,” he said. “I do not have any plans to go anywhere else.”

I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right now my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else. #GoBucks — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) December 1, 2022

Could Brian Hartline go to Cincinnati?

Hartline has been on Ohio State’s staff since 2017. He’s currently the wide receiver’s coach and passing game coordinator.

Prior to joining OSU, he spent seven seasons in the NFL and finished his career with 14 receiving touchdowns.

Hartline’s best years came in 2012-13, when he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards with the Dolphins in back-to-back years.

Brian Hartline has been at Ohio State since 2017. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Hartline’s best season at Ohio State came in 2008, when he finished with 52 catches for 694 yards as the Buckeyes advanced all the way to the BCS National Championship game.

Despite having no head coaching experience, Hartline would certainly be an out-of-the-box choice for Cincinnati.

Ohio State’s passing game has been lethal under the former Buckeye, and the program has sent several receivers to the NFL.

If what Hartline is saying is true, however, it may all be a moot point.