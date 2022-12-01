Former NFL Receiver In The Mix To Land Cincinnati Coaching Job

Brian Hartline is reportedly being looked at to take the Cincinnati coaching job.

The Bearcats are on the hunt for a new coach after Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin, and the Ohio State assistant is in the mix, according to FootballScoop.com.

A formal interview could happen as quickly as Thursday, and “there has been a gain in momentum” for the former NFL receiver and current Ohio State coach, according to the same report.

Hartline has been on Ohio State’s staff since 2017. He’s currently the wide receiver’s coach and passing game coordinator.

Prior to joining OSU’s staff in Columbus, Hartline spent seven seasons in the NFL and finished his career with 14 receiving touchdowns.

Does Brian Hartline make sense for Cincinnati?

Hiring Hartline would definitely be a bold move for Cincy. He has zero head coaching experience, and seeing as how the Bearcats will soon be joining the Big 12, traditional thinking would seem to dictate you want a coach with some executive experience to lead the transition.

However, the fact Hartline has never been a head coach shouldn’t stop Cincy from pursuing him. Luke Fickell only had a season of interim head coaching experience prior to being the head coach of the Bearcats, and we all know how he did. Fickell dominated before leaving for Wisconsin.

Plus, Ohio State’s passing game has been lethal under Hartline, and he’s put several receivers into the NFL. If he brings that energy to Cincy, the Bearcats could be set up for success.

Sometimes, thinking outside of the box is what a program needs. Whether it’s potentially chasing Deion Sanders or targeting Hartline, it looks like Cincy is exploring all options.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but Hartline would definitely be a fascinating choice for the Bearcats.