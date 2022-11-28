Should Cincinnati Hire Deion Sanders?

Cincinnati needs a new football coach, and Deion Sanders might make a lot of sense.

Luke Fickell jumped ship for greener pastures in Madison, Wisconsin, and that means a search is already underway for his replacement.

Believe it or not, Sanders could be a hell of a choice to send shockwaves through the college football world.

Deion Sanders to Cincy makes a lot of sense.

Cincy has a very competitive and scrappy brand. After all, we’re talking about the only G5 team to ever make the CFP.

The Bearcats play with a chip on their shoulder, but have damn sure competed with pretty much anybody over the past few years.

That’s a very similar attitude the one Deion Sanders has had at Jackson State. He took an FCS job, stacked the roster and just capped off an 11-0 regular season.

Will Cincinnati hire Deion Sanders? (Photo by Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

The identity Sanders carries as a coach and person is the exact same kind of identity Cincy has created over the past few years under Fickle. There’s no doubt Sanders could continue it.

Furthermore, one of Deion Sanders’ greatest skills is his ability to recruit. The man is a freak of nature when it comes to recruiting.

He’s convinced several legit FBS prospects to drop to the FCS to play for him. There’s no greater example than former top-ranked recruit Travis Hunter playing for the Tigers.

Deion Sanders should be a top target for Cincinnati? (Aron Smith/University Communications/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

You bring him to Ohio and give him the resources of a soon-to-be Power Five team, and he could feast. The state of Ohio had 14 recruits in the class of 2022 that were at least four star recruits in the 247Sports rankings. That number expanded to 77 players when including three star recruits. In the 2023 class, the state of Ohio has 10 players who are at least four star recruits and 80 players who are at least three star recruits.

The state is loaded with high school talent and Deion Sanders would probably do incredibly well on the recruiting scene.

If the Bearcats aren’t already on the phone gauging his interest, then they’re making a mistake. Stun the world and make a serious run at Deion Sanders. Fans would love it, and he would almost certainly win a lot of games.