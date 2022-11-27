‘Destination Job’: Wisconsin Officially Announces Luke Fickell As Head Coach

Luke Fickell is officially the head football coach of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Early Sunday, news broke that the Badgers were nearing a contract with the Cincy coach, and an announcement could come at any time.

Well, that announcement came at 6:00 p.m. EST, and Fickell is officially in charge in Madison.

Wisconsin announces Luke Fickell as head coach. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

“My family and I are thrilled to join the Wisconsin family. This is a destination job at a program that I have admired from afar for years. I am in total alignment with Chris McIntosh’s vision for this program. There is a tremendous foundation here that I can’t wait to build upon. This world-class university, athletic department and passionately loyal fan base all have a strong commitment to success and I can’t wait to be a part of it,” Fickell announced to fans Sunday night in a release from the program.

𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐄𝐑𝐀 𝚰𝐍 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝚰𝐒𝐎𝐍



Welcome @CoachFick ! pic.twitter.com/ybE9U3b3nu — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 27, 2022

AD Chris McIntosh also told fans, “I am incredibly excited to announce Luke Fickell as our new head football coach and to welcome his entire family to Madison. Luke is one of the top football coaches in the country. He is a proven winner, recruiter and developer of players. Equally as important, he shares our values. Coach Fickell is focused on giving our student-athletes the best opportunities possible and is attuned to the changing landscape of college athletics. I have every confidence that he will respect and honor the foundation that has been set for our football program over the years while embracing the exciting opportunities ahead.”

Wisconsin made an incredible choice in hiring Luke Fickell.

Ladies and gentlemen, a new era of Wisconsin football is upon us, and McIntosh might not be able to fit through doorways with the kind of stones he showed in this hiring.

This isn’t something Wisconsin does. The Badgers don’t go chase superstar coaches. We either promote from within or go for mid-tier candidates.

Luke Fickell isn’t a mid-tier candidate at all. He’s a star, and he was the first ever G5 coach to make the CFP.

He’s won double digit games in a season three times since 2018. All the man knows how to do is win.

Luke Fickell introduced as Wisconsin’s new head coach. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

In case you’re wondering what “exciting opportunities” McIntosh was referring to, you can expect to see some significant changes in offensive philosophy. For decades, Wisconsin has been a ground and bound team. We beat you up in the trenches. Rarely, do we have elite skill position players outside of RB.

Fickell thrives with talented offensive players, speed, opening things up and moving the ball around. That’s what he’ll bring to Madison.

What does that mean for guys currently on offense? It means some will get replaced and others will have to adapt.

Will Graham Mertz stay at Wisconsin under Luke Fickell? (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

This is arguably the best hire of the coaching carousel, and right now, Wisconsin fans are fired up.