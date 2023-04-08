Odell Beckham Jr. Scheduled To Meet With The Jets On Monday

Videos by OutKick

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly meet with the New York Jets on Monday.

This news was reported by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

I’m told free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr is planning to fly into the NY-area Sunday to meet with the #Jets Monday, per him. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 8, 2023

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport elaborated on this news saying that the visit was the culmination of talks held during the league’s annual meetings in Arizona.

After meeting in Arizona, the #Jets will meet with Odell Beckham Jr again in NJ and give him a physical on Monday. https://t.co/TKTwfbIiRZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2023

The #Jets long-awaited meeting with WR Odell Beckham Jr will be multi-faceted. It will include not only a physical but also a thorough discussion of what to expect in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense with a deep WR room. How will it all fit together is a big point of discussion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2023

The two sides will also have to work out a deal. https://t.co/BoTIE1lPvq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2023

This news comes the day after Jets GM Joe Douglas insisted that the team will lock up Rodgers, telling fans “He’s gonna be here.”

That’s important because as Rapoport noted, in addition to the physical, a main component of Beckham’s time with the Jets will be discussing what the team’s offense would be like assuming they finally land Rodgers.

Adding another weapon like Odell Beckham Jr to throw to would certainly be a tantalizing prospect for Rodgers.

In New York, Beckham would be part of a re-built offense that would feature Rodgers, a four-time league MVP during his years with the Packers. The Jets’ offense also features wideout Garrett Wilson, who last year was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Whether Douglas is truly confident about bringing in Rodgers is something he knows. However, it was certainly a conspicuous time to make that proclamation since this entire saga has been dragging on for months.

Beckham sat out for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season while recovering from a torn ACL. Beckham sustained the injury during Super Bowl LVI.

OBJ has been connected with several teams — including the Cowboys and Bills — but none of those have come to fruition. There were also rumblings that the highly-prized wideout would return to New York where he started his career with the New York Giants.

Most recently, there were reports that the Baltimore Ravens had offered him a deal.

