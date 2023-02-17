Bills Could Be Making A Push For Odell Beckham Jr. After Adding New WR Coach

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills need a major boost to their offense after getting embarrassed by the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs.

Could that solution be former Rams wideout Odell Beckham, Jr.? Well, it sounds like the Bills are still interested in his service, and made one crucial hire this week to possibly reel him in.

Bills Hire OBJ’s Mentor

The Bills made a strong coaching decision this week by bringing in Adam Henry as their wide receivers coach.

So what does this random hire have to do with Odell?

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

From 2012 to 2014, Henry worked as LSU’s wide receivers coach: overseeing both OBJ and longtime teammate Jarvis Landry while the two were Tigers.

Henry has a Miyagi-like connection to his young grasshopper, OBJ, which can only mean they’re laying out the perfect bid to bring in the veteran receiver.

Beckham Is Still A Valuable Free Agent

In not-too-distant times, Beckham was regarded as the hottest free agent on the market. This buzz came around month no. 9 of OBJ’s ACL rehab. He tore the ligament early on in Super Bowl LVI a year ago.

Now that he’s in a healthier spot, Beckham’s stock can only be higher compared to mid-season in 2022.

Beckham was being courted by Buffalo, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

The 30-year-old wideout has prioritized landing with a perennial postseason contender, and talks between him and Buffalo were positive throughout.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Odell Beckham Jr. holds the Super Bowl LVI trophy before the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Beckham associate / buddy Von Miller said on his podcast during the free-agency buzz that OBJ to the Bills was nearly a done deal.

Stefon Diggs; Gabe Davis; Odell Beckham, Jr.? That’s too crazy a combo.