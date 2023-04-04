Ravens Make Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Offer: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly very interested in adding Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster.

OBJ has been hunting for the right opportunity to return to the NFL, but so far, he hasn’t reached a deal. There was an initial report that the former Rams WR wanted $20 million to sign. He disputed the claim. The number was then reported to be closer to $15 million, which OBJ also disputed.

Now, the Ravens have reportedly stepped forward and put an offer on the table for an unknown amount of money.

“The Baltimore Ravens have met with Odell Beckham Jr. They’ve presented him their own offer,” Adam Schefter reported Monday.

He also noted at this point it really does seem to be the Jets and Ravens vying for OBJ’s service with the Rams possibly in the mix.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. sign with the Ravens?

Odell Beckham Jr. would be a very interesting addition for Baltimore. Currently, the team has a non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson.

That means he’s free to negotiate with other teams. If Jackson lands an offer, the Ravens can match or take two first round picks.

It’s unclear right now how that will all shake out. Adding a veteran WR to the roster might offer some stability at a minimum.

If Lamar Jackson does return, he has another immediate impact player – assuming OBJ is healthy and ready to roll, of course. If the Ravens lose Lamar Jackson and perhaps find a QB elsewhere, then the new QB could have an immediate, stable receiving option.

Of course, none of this might ultimately matter at all of OBJ signs with the Jets. OBJ and Aaron Rodgers teaming up with the Jets could make the team an immediate AFC threat.

Fans also shouldn’t be in a rush to get an answer on what Odell Beckham Jr. might be planning. The draft is a few weeks away, and he might not make any decision until after then, especially if he’s waiting on a Rodgers trade. However, all signs certainly seem to indicate OBJ will be back in the NFL in 2023.