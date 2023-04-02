Odell Beckham Calls Out Report About Salary Demands

Videos by OutKick

Free agent wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. is clearing up some fake news spreading on Twitter, notably about his contract demands as he visits teams this offseason.

One hot topic around Beckham’s free agency is the asking price he’s giving interested teams.

Initially, Odell’s annual contract numbers were placed at $20 million per year — a whopping total for a 30-year-old wide receiver who took a whole season off to recover from a second career ACL tear.

OBJ Calls Out Fake(?) News

With new rumors emerging that Beckham’s annual demands have gone down to $15 million, Odell is warning people on social media to not believe everything they read on the timeline.

Responding to a report from New York Jets reporter Rich Cimini on the $15 million per year stipulation, Odell shut down the talk.

“April fools was yesterday no?” OBJ tweeted. “I be so confused where all these reports and numbers are comin from. ‘per source.'”

The Jets have been rumored to be a frontrunner in the OBJ sweepstakes; then again, it could be misinformation, still leaving myriad teams left in the pursuit for Beckham.

OBJ’s final game was in February 2021, playing for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Beckham tore his ACL in the first half of the game but still came out as a Super Bowl winner.

Beckham Still Holds Value In 2023

It didn’t take long after Beckham’s ACL repair for the wideout to start courting interest. Just seventh months into his rehab, Beckham started riling up return rumors and beginning discussions with teams on a potential late-season add. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and OBJ’s former team, the New York Giants, expressed a strong interest.

Beckham remained unsigned for the year, advancing in his recovery for an ultimate offseason push. In March, Beckham held a workout in Glendale, AZ. The wideout drew representatives from over a dozen NFL teams, a sign that the three-time Pro Bowler is still valued in this league.

Odell recently had an “informal meeting” with Jets general manager Joe Douglass. OBJ also happens to be an item on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ wishlist in a potential trade with NY.