Odell Beckham, Jr. Attracts A Ton of NFL Teams To Workout in Arizona

Odell Beckham, Jr. hosted his workout for NFL teams on Friday. Was it a success?

Early word on the workout has been largely positive, with the bulk of the buzz focused on Beckham’s speed and improved size, 13 months after tearing his ACL.

The gathering wasn’t short on interested teams, with representatives from 12 to 14 teams arriving in Glendale, AZ., for the free agent’s session.

Beckham was back to one-handed catches and running with elite speed down the field.

pic.twitter.com/E7SHRX5hwN



Odell Beckham Jr makes the toughest catches still look easy — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 11, 2023

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, teams that attended the workout on Friday included the New York Giants, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Representatives from the Dallas Cowboys did not appear at the workout. It was a surprising omission considering how invested the Cowboys were when Odell was visiting teams in November last season.

Former New York Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara caught one of the day’s highlights when Odell snagged a post corner ball with one hand.

Had to show love to my guy @obj at his private workout! pic.twitter.com/Nu4OJm1lOL — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) March 11, 2023

Fowler added that OBJ appeared physically bigger than before. On video and through social media posts, Odell has been sporting a more muscular build, looking more like LaRon Landry than the old Odell.

Odell is bound to land with a team in 2023.

Who will Odell sign with? Let us know in the comments.