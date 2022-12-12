T.Y. Hilton Signs With Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. Out Of Mix For Dallas?

The Dallas Cowboys have finally signed a 30+ year-old free agent wide receiver! No, it’s not Odell Beckham. It’s former Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton.

Hilton played 10 games for the Colts last season but recorded career lows in every receiving major category, including catches (23), yards (331) and touchdowns (three).

Former Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys, raising question about their pursuit of Odell Beckahm. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Despite that, Dallas added T.Y. Hilton to provide depth for their receiving corps. CeeDee Lamb is the premier pass-catcher of the group, and he’s poised to post consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons. He needs just 39 yards to accomplish the feat.

The biggest question raised by the Hilton signing, though, is what does it mean for the Cowboys’ pursuit of Odell Beckham, Jr. Dallas has long been considered the favorite to sign OBJ, at least until Jerry Jones expressed concern last week that Beckham is still not healthy.

It’s possible that the T.Y. Hilton signing has no effect on Beckham. He certainly isn’t signing a big-money deal and perhaps he’s just a bridge to Beckham if the team is still planning to go that route.

According to NFL reporter Jane Slater, the Cowboys wanted WR depth NOW.

Another big thing on the T.Y Hilton signing I’m told was his availability now. He will have to get familiar w playbook and his QB but I’m told physically he’s ready to go now — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 12, 2022

Behind Lamb, the Cowboys currently have Michael Gallup and Noah Brown. Gallup is a former 3rd round pick who had 1,950 yards receiving between 2019 & 2020 but has struggled with injuries in each of the past two seasons.

Noah Brown, a fifth-year wide out, is having a career season. Relegated to mostly backup duties in his first four seasons, Brown has doubled his career yardage total with 484 yards in 12 games this season. He had 39 career catches entering the season and has posted 34 this year.

Clearly, with pursuit of both T.Y. Hilton and Odell Beckham, the Cowboys have shown they are not satisfied with the current group.

We will have to see if their interest in Beckham wanes. And, if so, where does OBJ go from here? Could a reunion with the Giants be the next stop? No current playoff team needs wide receiver help more than Big Blue.

Either way, the OBJ saga rolls on.