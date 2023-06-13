Oakland A’s Fans Plan Reverse Boycott With 7,000 T-Shirts, Coordinated Chants, More

Videos by OutKick

Oakland A’s fans are giving it all they’ve got to convince owner John Fisher to sell the franchise in hopes of keeping it in town.

While a good old fashion boycott would usually do the trick, when the team’s attendance is already lower than a lot of Triple-A teams, that’s not going to work. The stadium is already practically empty on most nights, save for a smattering of fans and the possum in the press box.

So, some diehard fans are doing the exact opposite: They plan to launch a “reverse boycott” instead.

They’re snapping up tickets and hoping to fill the Oakland Coliseum stands. While that may sound like something that would have Fisher rubbing his paws together, the optics won’t be so great.

A group of A’s fans known as the Oakland 68s plan to give out bright green t-shirts to the first 7,000 fans who show up on Tuesday when the A’s host the Tampa Bay Rays.

@MLB’s first ever fan funded giveaway! Provided to the first 7K fans in attendance at the #ReverseBoycott @Athletics game June 13th. Thank you to @Oaklandish and the most wonderful fan base in the world! #OAKtogether pic.twitter.com/gSjsHj9yjC — Oakland 68s (@Oakland68s) June 10, 2023

As if thousands of bright green shirts with the word “SELL” emblazoned across the front wasn’t bad enough, the reverse boycotters have more in store. They also plan a series of coordinated chants during the game.

The hope is that this will show that there is significant support for the team in Oakland as the franchise prepares to relocate to Las Vegas. Reverse boycotters hope that if they can pressure Fisher into selling the team, a new owner can purchase the team and keep them in town.

You’ve got to respect the effort, even if it seems unlikely to work. The organization seems deadset on migrating to Sin City, even as they continue to hit stumbling blocks.

