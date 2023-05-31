Oakland A’s Fan Invades Field, Runs Bases In Reverse As Franchise Reaches New Low

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to Oakland, where on-field security barely gives a hoot about A’s fans invading the field.

Then again, A’s fans barely have enough enjoyment going to these games … so why not.

In the running for one of the worst MLB teams to ever hit the field, the 2023 Oakland A’s are a misery case that only gets worse. And on Tuesday, one fan showed just how laissez-faire this franchise is about being taken seriously within pro baseball.

Footage surfaced of a fan jumping over the fence separating the seats and the field at the Oakland Coliseum. Taking off from around the third base, the unknown “streaker” ran the bases in reverse before the action started in Oakland between the A’s and the Atlanta Braves.

Most venues would pounce on a crazed fan, but not in Oakland. Even the grounds crew looked unbothered by the jogging intruder running across the infield and back to third.

WATCH:

Security eventually spotted the guy. Rather than apprehending him, the ground crew simply pushed him to head back to his seat, which he eventually did.

The A’s are a team in desperate need of a reboot, which is why they reached an agreement to build a new stadium along the Las Vegas Strip. The franchise’s facelift is estimated to cost roughly $1.5 billion, but for a team experiencing historic failure, it’s not a bad price.

JP Sears of the Oakland Athletics (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

At 11-45, the A’s are off to arguably the worst start to a season, leading up to the All-Star Game, for a team in MLB history.

Uninspired or unbothered with failure, the Oakland A’s are all out of F’s.