Oakland A’s Move To Vegas May Be In Trouble Already

The Oakland A’s are already baseball’s laughingstock, and it may be getting worse.

News broke recently of the Nevada legislature’s hesitation to vote on public funding for the proposed A’s stadium in Las Vegas.

Now there’s another update, and it doesn’t look any better for the Oakland franchise.



The Nevada Senate met again Thursday to consider voting on the financing bill supported by the A’s.

And once again, they decided not to vote.

What this delay implies is that the team and its supporters in the legislature don’t have the votes to get the financing approved.

And that would be an unmitigated disaster for bringing the team to Vegas.

According to the Associated Press, the special legislative session will extend into next week. Even more importantly, they said that “negotiations” are continuing over whether to fund the project.



OAKLAND, CA – APRIL 05: Oakland Coliseum is ready for baseball during the MLB baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Oakland Athletics on April 5, 2023 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A’s Facing Uphill Battle To Get To Vegas

While the bill isn’t totally dead in the water, it’s hanging by a thread in its current iteration.

The Senate could still amend the bill if the votes aren’t there to approve it as is. But it would then need approval from the Assembly, and then Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Lombardo has been supportive of the A’s efforts to move to Las Vegas, but opponents have questioned the wisdom of committing public funds.

Another hearing this week provided lawmakers a chance to “pepper” tourism and team officials with questions, according to the AP.

Many in the legislature have expressed skepticism over whether or not the creation of a special tax district will be enough for the A’s to pay their debts.

And as of now, many don’t seem to believe they can.